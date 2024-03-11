Fond du Lac Odyssey 8 movie theater is closed for the rest of its renovations. Here's what to look forward to.

FILE - File photo of the Fond du Lac Odyssey 8 at 1131 W. Scott St.

FOND DU LAC — Say goodbye to the green walls, because Fond du Lac Odyssey 8's major exterior and interior upgrades are underway.

The theater, 1131 W. Scott St., is closed for the remainder of its renovation to complete its biggest changes, including the lobby, restrooms and parking lot.

According to an announcement on the Fond du Lac Odyssey 8's Facebook page, the theater is planning a summer grand re-opening.

Construction started last September on a complete remake of the theater, led by Capelle Bros. & Diedrich, Inc.

Minneapolis-based Odyssey Entertainment, Inc., bought the theater in 2019, and made renovation plans that same year, which were eventually delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Odyssey President Bryan Sieve, when construction is finished, the theater will look like a new building.

A rendering of the renovated Fond du Lac 8 Theatres, soon to be renamed Odyssey Grand. The renovation will included a updated exterior.

Some things future moviegoers can look forward to include the following:

all-new heated recliner loungers with tray tables;

stadium seating in every auditorium;

new screens with more optimization; and

one auditorium supporting a premium large format screen with immersive sound, laser projection and high-dynamic range (HDR) format visuals.

Concessions will expand into a full kitchen and a 28-tap beer wall with self-serve beer and wine, and the lobby will also add a small live stage for events like open mic nights, trivia nights and local music acts. An electronic media wall will provide a background for photos, loaded with different images, such as popular actors.

A rendering of the renovated Fond du Lac 8 Theatres, soon to be renamed Odyssey Grand. Odyssey Entertainment hopes to have renovations complete by early summer.

The exterior, which has been unchanged since the theater was built in 1998, will be completely redone, with all-new materials and design.

For updates as construction progresses, visit the theater's Facebook page.

