Fond du Lac's former T.J. Maxx building readies for new life. Here's what's coming.

Planet Fitness will open mid-December at 800 W. Johnson St. in the former T.J. Maxx.

FOND DU LAC — The former T.J. Maxx building is getting a new permanent resident.

Planet Fitness is planning its move from 1083 E. Johnson St. to 800 W. Johnson St., expecting to re-open in the first half of December, according to a spokesperson at Planet Fitness headquarters.

Since its start in New Hampshire in 1992, Planet Fitness has grown to about 2,500 locations in all 50 states and beyond, mostly operated by independent franchise owners. Wisconsin has 42 locations.

Hailing itself as a "Judgement Free Zone," the gym offers a variety of cardio and strength equipment, individual and small-group training sessions, and Planet Fitness app features with equipment tutorials and activity trackers.

Gym memberships come in two tiers: a classic membership with unlimited access to the local club and all of its equipment and training, and a Black Card membership, which adds worldwide access, a guest option and access to amenities like the massage chairs and tanning beds.

The building sat vacant after T.J. Maxx moved out of Forest Plaza across Johnson Street to the Forest Mall in 2021.

Planet Fitness will be open 24 hours on weekdays, midnight to 10 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to midnight Sundays.

For more information and updates, visit planetfitness.com/gyms/fond-du-lac-wi.

