Fond du Lac's Young Professional of the Year excels in both her career and volunteer work. Here's how.

Kim Bresser, 2023 Future 5 recipient and Young Professional of the Year.

FOND DU LAC — Kim Bresser of Mercury Racing will be honored as Young Professionals of Fond du Lac's Young Professional of the Year at the Envision Greater Fond du Lac Annual Meeting on April 25.

Bresser was recognized in January as one of the organization's Future 5 recipients of the year, alongside Grace Bruins, Rhiannon Diederichs, Jim Misudek and Tyler Schulz.

In her career, she is the marketing project manager for Mercury Racing, for which she has earned industry awards for projects and campaigns. Outside of work, she commits time volunteering for several organizations and causes, including Public Relations Society of America–Northeast Wisconsin Chapter; Moraine Park Technical College's Marketing & Social Media Management Advisory Committee; Central Wisconsin Christian School's Advancement Committee; Waupun Food Pantry; and Waupun Area Dairy Farmers' June Dairy Days Milk Giveaway.

Bresser is also working with her husband as part of the agricultural community to take over his family's local dairy operation.

Fond du Lac's young professionals reap the benefits of its ever-growing assets: 'Sometimes we sell ourselves short.'

She said in a news release from Envision Greater Fond du Lac she is thankful for both the award and the recognition from Young Professionals of Fond du Lac that the work she does now, which has changed in the 10 years since she joined the organization, still provides value to the Fond du Lac area.

"At times, I get caught up in the chaos of this season of life — trying to establish myself professionally, being married to a farmer, raising two little boys, while still trying to be involved in the community — and Future 5 has allowed me to pause, reflect and celebrate the amazing things all the young professionals in our area are doing," she said.

She added she encourages everyone, wherever they are in their life or professional journey, to get involved with and serve the community.

Sign up for local business news with our new Fond du Lac Streetwise newsletter

Story continues

The annual Future 5 awards are presented to five young professionals from the Fond du Lac area between the ages of 21 and 40 who are growing and excelling in their ﬁelds and can positively impact the community's growth, prosperity and quality of life well into the future.

In years past, Young Professional of the Year has been presented alongside the Future 5 awards, but this year will be presented with Envision Greater Fond du Lac awards at its banquet.

Other Envision Greater Fond du Lac awards for this year include BCI Burke as Business of the Year, RB Royal's David Neumann as Volunteer of the Year, and Salchert Meats and Fond du Lac Cyclery as Entrepreneur of the Year.

Rick Parks, formerly of Society Insurance, will be awarded the Allen J. Buechel Lifetime Achievement Award, and Moraine Park Technical College and SSM Health's Treffert Studios will get the Eden-Schneider Award.

For more information, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Kim Bresser is Fond du Lac's Young Professional of the Year