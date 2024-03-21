Fond du Lac's young professionals reap the benefits of its ever-growing assets: 'Sometimes we sell ourselves short.'

FOND DU LAC — When choosing where to live and work, many people aren't just considering companies in a given area, but also the community as a whole.

While employers pitch what's great about working for their company, prospective employees look for what's great about living in Fond du Lac, going to school here, raising a family and finding activities, according to Envision Greater Fond du Lac President and CEO Sadie Vander Velde.

Fond du Lac has several successful companies to be proud of, as well as area improvements, which just from 2023 include an all-access playground in Plamore Park, a music garden in Hamilton Park, 18 new businesses downtown and affordable housing in the Northern Casket Company and Winnebago Cheese Factory buildings.

Fond du Lac in 2024: More projects will enhance the area's vitality.

A road map of projects for this year and beyond also includes downtown riverfront improvements, revitalization on North Main Street, space for five retailers in the long-vacant Home Depot building, a new micro-hospital on the Forest Mall property, and more housing and commercial opportunities at the vacant Doty Street parking lot and the old Beernuts bar.

Aerial view of Fond du Lac

Developments like these help entice existing residents to keep their roots down in the area, and also attract new residents to move to Fond du Lac and further grow its vitality — particularly the generation of young professionals looking for somewhere to start their family or a new business, or somewhere just to live, work and play.

What are Fond du Lac's best assets so far? Lake living and community engagement, for starters.

J.F. Ahern Co. General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Human Resources Krista Ebbens leads the HR group in coordinating recruiting efforts for youth apprentices, interns, shop employees and professional office-based roles or select field roles within Ahern.

While about 40% of new hires are referred by an existing employee, the group works hand in hand with hiring managers to attract and retain employees, recruiting through a variety of means, including engaging with local high schools, technical colleges, job boards and more.

One of Fond du Lac's most attractive assets, she said, is Lake Winnebago, which offers lake living that isn’t always possible on other lakes, as well as opportunities for outdoor recreation, whether it's boating, hunting, hiking, fishing or other activities.

The community also has "a rich tradition of great festivals" that continue to expand, including Walleye Weekend, Fondue Fest, Sturgeon Spectacular and last fall's new event, Fondy FallToberFest.

Curling was done with non-ice means during the Sturgeon Spectacular, Saturday, February 10, 2024, in Fond du Lac, Wis.

Professionally, the area benefits from networking through Envision Greater Fond du Lac and Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, as well as top employers who are dedicated to providing jobs that pay livable wages, Ebbens said.

"I hope that Fond du Lac residents see and appreciate all of the amenities and opportunities that they have living here and embrace the positives that Fond du Lac has to offer," she said. "Sometimes we sell ourselves short on what Fond du Lac has to offer."

Andrew Flatt joined J. F. Ahern before he even graduated from Moraine Park Technical College. Early on, MPTC’s affordability and proximity to his hometown of Lomira were perks to staying in Fond du Lac, and during his time there, he was exposed to many local companies showing the area had a plethora of job opportunities with companies that cared about their community, he said.

He and his family attend Community Church, and he’s involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters, but the city itself offers a safe, affordable community.

"This has been an awesome place to serve, to learn, and to network with others in the community," he said. "Whether it’s going to a cook out after service or serving in youth group on Wednesday nights, this has definitely given us a sense of belonging and a sense of purpose."

For the county as a whole, Fond du Lac has even more to offer.

Campbellsport Village Administrator Charlie Kudy has been in the county for about three-and-a-half years, originally from the village of West Milwaukee, and said Fond du Lac County is well-positioned in the state: secluded enough to enjoy a quieter life, but close enough to the most bustling communities to enjoy them as well.

His grandfather was a village trustee when he was growing up, and his parents were both involved in their village, so public service had always been an influence in his life.

"One of the things that I really enjoyed watching happen in West Milwaukee is the growth of 43rd Street from former closed factories to new commercial and residential areas," he said. "That inspired me to want to go and learn how to help guide communities moving forward, especially in potentially difficult situations."

Charlie Kudy, Campbellsport Village Administrator.

As not only village administrator, but also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club, Kudy said Campbellsport specifically offers a close-knit community with broad community support for local organizations.

"(Campbellsport) also provides a place that's affordable enough for young professionals for young families to want to try and establish a life," he said. "That's kind of the biggest difference I've been able to see from myself, being able to purchase my home rather early in my life versus kind of what some of my friends are going through now."

For the future, he said a greater emphasis on diversification of what to do in the area would benefit the county.

"I think coordination amongst our county's municipalities is going to be really key in making sure that we're able to retain folks here in the county and show them that there are fun things to do 10, 15, 20 minutes from their doorsteps," he said.

Fond du Lac has the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in the heart of the city, as well as Lakeside Park and other parks, and he said surrounding municipalities have additional events, activities and cultural experiences to check out, including Campbellsport's annual Fourth of July picnic.

Spelling bee comes to an end: From 'extemporaneous' in 1976 to 'pariah' in 2024, why Fond du Lac School District's citywide spelling bee is ending after nearly 50 years

Fond du Lac boasts a successful Young Professionals Program, which is growing with its demographic.

Since 2004, Young Professionals of Fond du Lac (YPF) has grown as a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, enriching more than 600 members with professional development, networking and social opportunities so they can help each other and the city grow.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac Events Specialist and YPF Director Anna Huck said one of the most valuable things members are getting in the area is a broad network of peers to connect with, especially through low-barrier or casual networking events and community engagement opportunities.

These events include monthly Monday Mixers and annual events such as Casino Night, which showcases how the organization gives back to community causes, and the Young Leaders Breakfast, which connects young professionals with high school students to share ideas, impart wisdom and develop relationships.

"An event like Young Leaders Breakfast helps retain young talent by engaging high school students with dynamic young professionals who represent a variety of career paths in our area," Huck said. "Likewise, the young professionals have a chance to network, provide mentoring, volunteer in the community and build their leadership skills."

Program volunteer Jackie Runge said consistent events are helpful for busy schedules, as people can build them into their calendars as early as possible to prioritize them.

She's also noticed increased interest for professional development, including new ways to expand on their skillsets outside of higher education.

"I would love to see Fond du Lac continue to work towards long-term retention of our professional audience," she said. "We need to keep our talent pool here by continuing to develop and provide opportunities to them."

After nearly 20 years, YPF acknowledged its demographic has evolved, so the organization's Advisory Council worked to re-focus the program and refresh its mission and vision to match this generation's workers, Huck and Runge said.

Young Professionals of Fond du Lac celebrates its rebrand Feb. 29 at Korneli's on the Avenue.

YPF relaunched its brand earlier in March, with a new mission statement: "To engage and empower current and future leaders in the greater Fond du Lac area through professional development, networking/mentorship and community engagement opportunities."

The vision also updated to "Young Professionals of Fond du Lac (YPF) seeks to make the greater Fond du Lac area a vibrant community for professionals, playing a leading role in cultivating young and/or new talent within our community, bettering our workplaces and Fond du Lac as a whole."

Advisory Council Past Chairman and Rebrand Committee member Dave Neumann explained: "Bringing YPF to the next level will open doors for the next generation of young people who will undoubtedly take the program even higher. We’re on the eve of our 20th anniversary. It is exciting to see where the next decade will take us."

