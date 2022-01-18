U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,574.09
    -88.76 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.14
    -576.67 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,510.27
    -383.48 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.76
    -52.70 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +2.03 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.64 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6110
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.28
    -560.11 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.04
    -18.34 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

FONDA WILLIAMS TO HEAD ECDI'S GOVERNMENT RELATIONS EFFORTS

·2 min read

Canton Deputy Mayor leaves office to focus on supporting minority- and woman-owned small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECDI has named Fonda P. Williams as Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Economic Development. Williams currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Canton. He will remain in Canton and will grow ECDI's presence in the market, while working on statewide efforts to serve small businesses.

Williams' hire will help ECDI expand their relationships with cities and municipalities throughout the state to assure more Ohio entrepreneurs have access to capital and training. His connections and skillset will add a host of economic development tools to the organization's business support resources.

"I welcome the opportunity to help small businesses in Canton, Stark County, and throughout Ohio," said Williams. "ECDI's emphasis on lifting up minority and women entrepreneurs is especially appealing and is a direction I am excited for my career to take."

Williams will officially join ECDI's team in February. He will build relationships to support the organization's mission of creating lasting change for people and communities, and will work with staff to develop small businesses programs in regional and statewide markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fonda to the team," said Inna Kinney, Founder and CEO of ECDI. "One of our organizational goals is to increase small business support throughout Ohio. Fonda will boost our outreach capabilities and enable us to more efficiently organize localized efforts to get training opportunities and funding in the hands of entrepreneurs."

Throughout his 30-year career, Fonda has focused on economic and community development and creating opportunities for minority and low-income individuals and communities.

"I look forward to making a difference for Ohio's 'Main Street' businesses, and the families and communities they enrich," said Williams.

ABOUT ECDI
ECDI is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to assuring underbanked entrepreneurs – regardless of where they came from, where they live, their gender or race – have access to funding and business services they need to succeed. Based in Columbus, with offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Portsmouth, Akron, Canton and Toledo, we are the top SBA microloan intermediary and a U.S. Treasury-designated Community Development Financial Institution. We are proud to have disbursed over $135 million through more than 6,100 business loans, helping create or retain more than 13,200 jobs since 2004. More: ecdi.org

Media Contact: Amee BellWanzo | 614-296-0128

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fonda-williams-to-head-ecdis-government-relations-efforts-301463158.html

SOURCE ECDI

Recommended Stories

  • Medical workers in Southern California fight to bridge the Latino COVID-19 vaccination gap

    Health care&nbsp;workers in California’s predominantly Latino neighborhoods are fighting to&nbsp;close&nbsp;the vaccination gap in their community.&nbsp;Meanwhile,&nbsp;concerns grow over the continued low&nbsp;vax&nbsp;rates among Latinos in the state.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Too Early to Tell if Pfizer Job Cuts Tied to More Virtual Meetings Will Be a Trend

    Pfizer’s long-term virtual meetings push has not come as a shock to the corporate travel sector — experts have said it could be unique to the pharmaceutical sector, rather signaling a major shift in the way organizations conduct business. The vaccine maker said it was “evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an […]

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Activision Blizzard continues to remove employees amid misconduct allegations

    But CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tried to keep a lid on the exact figures.

  • Activision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment probe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activision Blizzard Inc said on Monday it has fired or pushed out more than three dozen employees and disciplined another 40 since July to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the videogame company. After completing reviews, "37 employees have exited the company and another 44 received written reprimands, formal warnings or other discipline," the company said, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. But Activision denied Chief Executive Bobby Kotick held back a summary of the information which had been scheduled for release "before the winter holidays," as the Journal reported.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe tech stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. There is no denying the fact that the definition of “growth” and “value” stocks has fundamentally changed […]

  • ASML Q4 earnings seen up 12%, eyes on Berlin fire impact

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is expected to report a 12% increase in quarterly net profit on Wednesday and update customers on whether a fire at its factory in Berlin could affect production plans. Analysts are expecting ASML, Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation, to report fourth quarter net profit of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion), up from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data. ASML is trying to expand production as its customers - which include TSMC, Samsung Intel - invest heavily in new capacity to try to ease a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Activision is clearing out problematic staff before Microsoft’s $70 billion takeover

    Microsoft said it will buy Activision for $70 billion as the video game giant seeks to address sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Shopify Links With JD.com for China Partnership

    The deal is meant to help U.S. merchants sell online in the massive yet complicated Chinese market.

  • Goldman Shares Tumble as Trading Slides, Compensation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tumbled the most in more than 18 months after the firm’s stock traders posted a lackluster fourth quarter, another sign that the frenzied market activity spurred by the pandemic is cooling.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Cl

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Biden Working With Oil-Producing Nations as Prices Surge to 2014 High

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with oil-producing countries to ensure supply rises to meet demand, according to the White House, as prices surge to the highest level in seven years.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Gathers Pace as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Tic