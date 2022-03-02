U.S. markets closed

Fondant Market in Europe to Advance at CAGR of 3.9% during Forecast Period; TMR Study

·5 min read

- Growing array of fondants to enable businesses in end-use industries to meet variety of colors, flavors, and decorations for consumers; Rolled fondant innovations to offer value-grab opportunities

- Manufacturers offering tailor-made fondants and sugar specialties to tap into new revenue streams in Europe fondant market; popularity of plant-based fondants to expand lucrative avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in popularity of ready-to-use and DIY (Do It Yourself) silicone-based molds are generating massive opportunities in the Europe fondant market. Growing popularity of themed cakes has bolstered revenue potential in bakers in the Europe fondant market. The Europe fondant market is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 774 Mn by 2030.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Rolled fondant innovations are being used to create value-grab opportunities for bakers in the Europe fondant market. Rise in use of fondants in variety of colors, flavors, and designs that can be used for simple as well as sculpted cake is boosting the market, notes an in-depth TMR study. The trend of plant-based sweetening solutions for the bakery and confectionary industry is adding momentum to the expansion of avenues in the Europe fondant market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81615

The demand for custom-made sugar products has opened up lucrative avenues, notes the analysts in the Europe fondant market. Based on aggregate type, powdered fondants occupy a major proportion of the regional market. Expansion of online baking business in Europe is a key trend bolstering the prospects.

Key Findings of Europe Fondant Market Study

  • Demand for Appealing and Decorative Products in Bakery Industry: Bakers are exploring fondants to make theme-based cakes to make more decorative and appealing. Businesses in the bakery and confectionary are offering fondants that can meet a wide range of designs, flavors, and decorations to meet a variety of consumers' demand. Food-grade silicone fondant paste molds are gaining popularity for innovative cake decorations. This has opened up several revenue possibilities, find the TMR study on the Europe fondant market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=81615

  • Inclination Toward Tailor-Made Fondants and Sugar Specialties to Unlock Value-grab Opportunities: The increasing popularity of tailor-made fondant cakes has generated new lucrative avenues, find a research study on the Europe fondant market. The rise in use of rolled and plant-based fondant in the hospitality industry have helped manufacturers reap significant revenue gains. Advancements in the foodservice industry are fueling sales of fondants in Europe. Chefs are trying new recipes for rolled fondant recipe to attract consumers.

Europe Fondant Market: Key Drivers

  • The emergence of online cake business and increasing awareness about awareness about essential fondant tools among home baking businesses are driving the Europe fondant market.

  • Strides made by food tourism, especially after the rebounding of tourism sector in recent months, in Europe have opened new frontiers for fondants businesses. Massive growth in the bakery & confectionery industry over the past few decades has positively impacted the demand for tailor-made sugar specialties for health-conscious customers.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81615

Europe Fondant Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Chocolate fondant desserts are gathering popularity in France and the U.K. The presence of robust food service industry is underpinning vast lucrative growth prospects to these countries.

  • All across Europe, the use of fondants to impart range of colors, flavors, and decorations for a simple or sculpted cake is generating revenue possibilities in the Europe fondant market.

Europe Fondant Market: Key Players

Manufacturers are collaborating with food technologists to test new flavors and leverage sugar specialties to gain an edge over others in the food processing industry. Some of the prominent players in the Europe fondant market are JF Renshaw Ltd., Zukán, Pfeifer & Langen GmbH & Co. KG, Holger Food Group Sp. z o. o, Arctos Creme Sp. z o.o., Couplet Sugars, Zeelandia International, and Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=81615

Europe Fondant Market, by Product Category

  • Fondant

  • Icing

  • Glazing

Europe Fondant Market, by Aggregate Type

  • Wet

  • Powdered

Europe Fondant Market, by End Use

  • Bakery Industry/Chain

  • Commercial Foodservice

  • In-store Bakery

  • Artisan Production

  • Online Retail Sectors

Europe Fondant Market, by Application

  • Bakery

  • Confectionery

Europe Fondant Market, by Country

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Ireland

  • Benelux

  • Poland

  • Iberica

  • Italy

  • Greece

  • Scandinavia

  • Israel

  • Rest of Europe

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Low Calorie Cake Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/low-calorie-cake-market.html

Cake Gel Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cake-gel-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/fondant-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fondant-market-in-europe-to-advance-at-cagr-of-3-9-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301493062.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

