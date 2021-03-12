U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,343.04
    -309.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Government of Canada invests to increase equity, diversity and inclusion in research

·3 min read

Post-secondary institutions in Western Canada awarded close to $2 million to better support inclusive career advancement, recruitment and retention

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in science and research enhances excellence, innovation and creativity and leads to more impactful results for all Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to tackling challenges encountered by under-represented and disadvantaged groups, such as women, Indigenous peoples, visible minorities and persons with disabilities, in Canadian research institutions and addressing the impacts on research at large.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, announced that five institutions in Western Canada are receiving Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building grants totalling close to $2 million. This is part of the $4.8 million in total funding being awarded through the 2020 competition to support 12 institutions across Canada as they adapt and implement changes to overcome systemic barriers, increase equity, diversity and inclusion, and create more inclusive career opportunities for researchers.

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building Grant—a pilot program launched in 2019—is supported by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). NSERC is administering it on behalf of the three federal research granting agencies.

Quotes

"When we have diverse voices and thoughts, we get more impactful results in science and research. That's why we are taking action to make sure that everyone has access to equal opportunities, treatment and recognition in the Canadian academic world. I applaud the work of Canada's institutions to increase equity, diversity and inclusion in research and eagerly await the positive changes this will bring to the health, well-being and success of Canadians."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada cannot afford to leave talent on the sidelines of innovation. The five institutions in Western Canada receiving funding today will be key to the important work being done to improve equity, diversity and inclusion in the research community across our country. I look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have on Canadians with different backgrounds and abilities."
– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Congratulations and much success to all 12 post-secondary institutions receiving funds to support their efforts to create an inclusive environment reflecting Canada's diversity. We know the Canadian research ecosystem can only be excellent, innovative and impactful when it benefits us all."
Alejandro Adem, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

  • The following institutions across Canada are receiving funding through Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Institutional Capacity-Building grants:

Associated links

