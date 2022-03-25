The Fonds de solidarité FTQ Prolongs Suspension of Lump-Sum Contributions and New Preauthorized Withdrawal Agreements

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the strong demand for its shares, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is prolonging for an undetermined period the suspension of lump-sum contributions and of new preauthorized withdrawal agreements.

This decision does not affect contributions made through payroll deduction or existing preauthorized withdrawal agreements, and it does not affect repayments that have to be made to the Fonds in connection with the HBP or LLP.

This measure is provided for in the Short Form Prospectus.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channeling the savings of its 734,580 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $18.3 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2021, the Fonds supported more than 3,400 partner companies and over 247,000 jobs.

Please read the prospectus before buying shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained online at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the offices of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed; their value changes and past performance may not be repeated.

