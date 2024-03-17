Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.026

The board of Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of April, with investors receiving £0.026 per share. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Fonix Mobile's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before this announcement, Fonix Mobile was paying out 78% of earnings, but a comparatively small 43% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 37% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Fonix Mobile Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from £0.034 total annually to £0.0749. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Fonix Mobile's EPS has declined at around 37% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Fonix Mobile's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Fonix Mobile will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Fonix Mobile is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

