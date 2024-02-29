Do Fonix Mobile's (LON:FNX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fonix Mobile with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Fonix Mobile Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Fonix Mobile has grown EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Fonix Mobile achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to UK£65m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Fonix Mobile's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Fonix Mobile Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Fonix Mobile insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding UK£72m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 30% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Fonix Mobile with market caps between UK£158m and UK£632m is about UK£796k.

The CEO of Fonix Mobile only received UK£176k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Fonix Mobile Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Fonix Mobile is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Fonix Mobile, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile that you need to take into consideration.

Although Fonix Mobile certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of British companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

