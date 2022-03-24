U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Fontas Advisors Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Sacramento, California

·3 min read

Leading boutique government affairs consultancy appoints Tom Gray to lead California practice

New expansion enables Fontas Advisors to extend its best-in-class lobbying, community relations, real estate, and business development capabilities to both coasts

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontas Advisors, a leading boutique government affairs consultancy, today announced the opening of a new office in Sacramento, California. The Sacramento office builds upon the firm's existing presence in New York and New Jersey and strategically positions Fontas Advisors to serve clients across California to meet the growing demand for its innovative government affairs capabilities.

"We are thrilled to extend our footprint to California as a critical next step in our growth strategy, allowing us to offer clients a bi-coastal approach," said George Fontas, Founder and CEO of Fontas Advisors. "Through our Sacramento office, we have the opportunity to expand our burgeoning tech and innovation practices, deepen our knowledge base on state and local issues, and tap into the incredible creativity, energy, and thought leadership generated by the Golden State's businesses and universities."

With the opening of the new office, Tom Gray, a seasoned political affairs strategist with extensive experience across the California and New York markets, has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of California. The expansion to California underpins Fontas Advisors' growing presence as a leader in state and local government affairs as the firm continues to meet and anticipate the needs of its current and prospective clients, which increasingly face similar public affairs challenges on both the East and West Coasts.

Under Gray's leadership, the firm has extended its core capabilities to California with a focus on lobbying, community relations, real estate services, and business development. He will manage strategy for a diverse portfolio of clients, including tech leaders such as Intel and SAS, global corporations such as Accenture and Lime Micromobility, and nonprofit organizations including Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Bay Area and the San Francisco Foundation.

"For Fontas Advisors, launching our California practice is an important step towards serving our clients in a Post-Covid global economy," said Tom Gray, Managing Director. "As we emerge from the pandemic, business is navigating an unprecedented public affairs ecosystem that has highlighted the wide-ranging authority of state and local government. We are committed to partnering with our clients as they return to full speed by utilizing the lessons we've learned in New York, applying them in California, and vice-versa, driving success on both coasts and hopefully everywhere in between."

A seasoned strategic advisor and government affairs strategist, Gray brings a cross-functional approach to Fontas Advisors, combining expertise in politics and government, communications, business development, and direct marketing across both the California and New York markets. He has a long track record of success partnering with the tech community and has worked hand-and-hand with companies including Google, Centene, and IBM to promote their missions, navigate challenges, and grow their businesses. Throughout his career, he has also been involved in numerous state, federal, and local elections.

Fontas Advisors was founded in 2017 with a vision to build a firm that offers superior government affairs services and maintains a boutique culture, enabling a highly attentive approach and customized solutions for every client engagement. With the ability to work seamlessly across jurisdictions in California, New York, and New Jersey and diverse capabilities curated for today's rapidly evolving public affairs environment, Fontas Advisors builds trusted, long-term partnerships with its clients across the tech, corporate, real estate, and nonprofit sectors.

Read "Five Questions with Tom Gray" to learn more about Gray's perspectives on state and local government affairs and Fontas Advisors' expansion to California.

About Fontas Advisors
Fontas Advisors is a boutique government affairs consultancy serving the next-generation needs of corporations, nonprofits, and trade associations operating in and partnering with New York, New Jersey, and California. We leverage our robust network, strong knowledge of state and municipal administrations, and decades of combined experience representing innovative leaders to drive results for our clients. With Fontas Advisors there is always a path forward. Learn more at fontasadvisors.com

Media Contact
info@fontasadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fontas-advisors-accelerates-growth-with-opening-of-new-office-in-sacramento-california-301509906.html

SOURCE Fontas Advisors

