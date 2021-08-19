U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.38
    -6.89 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,842.56
    -118.13 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,499.93
    -25.99 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.73
    -11.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.56
    -1.90 (-2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0180 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    -0.0072 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,295.68
    +10.87 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.89
    +29.84 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.91
    -99.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Fontinalis Partners, the early mobility-focused VC firm backed by Ford, rolls out a third fund

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Fontinalis Partners, a 12-year-old, Detroit-based venture firm that was among the earliest early-stage venture outfits to focus squarely on mobility, has collected $104 million in capital commitments for its third and newest fund.

Investors in the vehicle include Ford Motor Corp., whose executive chairman, Bill Ford, cofounded Fontinalis and continues to help manage the fund. It also collected commitments from roughly 30 other limited partners, ranging from corporate partners in the automotive and insurance industries to family offices.

The team's interpretation of mobility as pertaining to any startup that "enables efficient movement" has resulted in a wide range of bets. Fontinalis had nabbed a stake in Postmates, for example, which was acquired last year in an all-stock deal by Uber. It wrote a check to Lyft, and helped fund the self-driving startup nuTonomy, which sold to auto supplier Delphi Automotive in 2017 for $450 million.

It has also more recently funded Gatik, a startup developing an autonomous vehicle stack for B2B short-haul logistics; Robust.AI, a startup at work on an industrial-grade cognitive platform for robots; Helm.ai, a maker of driverless car AI; and FreightWaves, a data and content startup that aims to provide participants in the freight wave industry with near-time analytics.

Altogether, the firm has invested in roughly 55 companies, and it says that 20 of them have already seen exits, including the family tracking app Life360, which went public on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2019, and lidar sensor manufacturer Ouster, which became publicly traded in March in the U.S. by merging with a blank-check company.

As for the size of its newest fund -- which is roughly the same size as the firm's $100 million second fund -- there's a reason Fontinalis hasn't raised a much larger vehicle (no pun intended) unlike other investors who've been routinely doubling their fund sizes every couple of years.

As Fontinalis cofounder Chris Cheever and longtime partner Chris Stallman tell it, Fontinalis could be investing more dollars (and making more money in management fees). Instead, their team sees their job as finding the best deals within their mandate, then, after funding those companies, opening up more opportunities for the firm's limited partners to directly co-invest alongside the firm.

"We have a number of LPs in this fund that have a pretty considerable appetite for co-investment opportunities," says Stallman,"so there's a lot of flexibility for us to scale up through them." Adds Cheever of the network Fontinalis brings to deals, "Many of these parties could be key customers that startups are looking to access, but also simply be their partners."

Fontinalis now has $270 million in assets under management. Cheever and Stallman say it has already made five investments in Series A-stage or later companies out of its newest fund; it has also written separate checks to six seed-stage companies.

Among its newest bets is an additive manufacturing company that has not publicly disclosed the round yet. It also recently wrote a follow-on check into Highland Electric, a company that's focused on helping school systems adopt electric buses by helping them up grade their infrastructure, manage their charging, train their drivers and providing them with financing options for the buses.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Are Nio and Lordstown Motors Worth Your Time in Mid-2021?

    Amid the recent flurry of interest in electric vehicles, several new EV companies have been in the news, including Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE). Nio just published its second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug. 11, while Lordstown recently gained the conditional backing of a hedge fund. Up to this point, Nio has been producing a few thousand cars per quarter but has a market cap over $74 billion.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 108% to 212% Upside, According to Wall Street

    At least a handful of Wall Street analysts and investment banks expect these widely followed stocks to soar.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • China Tech Rout Deepens as New Regulations Mulled; Alibaba Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.9% lower after earlier falling to lowest since its inception in July 2020 with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slumping 5.5% to a record low in Hong Kong. Video streaming giant Kuaishou Technology slid 7.1% to close at new all-time low for a fifth consecutive session.Among other shares, sector’s bellwether Tencent Holdings Lt

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Continued Volatility may Give Investors an Opportunity to Invest in Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at a Great Price

    While Roku is facing several challenges, the company’s underlying fundamentals continue to improve. This can be illustrated by examining Roku’s ROCE (Return on Capital Employed).

  • Got $1,000? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Palantir specializes in big data. Its Gotham platform was designed for government agencies, while its Foundry platform was built for the commercial sector. In both cases, Palantir's software helps enterprises integrate, analyze, and secure data, allowing clients to make informed decisions, simulate complex scenarios, and build AI-powered applications.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, extending declines after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures dropped Thursday morning to extend losses from a day earlier, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.