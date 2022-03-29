Food Acidulants Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Rising Demand for Processed Food | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food acidulants market is set to grow by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.05% as per the latest marketing report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for food acidulants in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for processed food products will facilitate the food acidulants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Acidulants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Food Acidulants Market - Scope

The food acidulants market covers the following areas:

Food Acidulants Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global food acidulants market growth is the rising demand for processed food. The urbanized global population is inclined toward packaged food products and frozen food materials. An expanding global middle-class and an increase in the number of working women contribute to the high demand for processed foods. A long shelf-life is a key marketing aspect for frozen foods. Frozen food manufacturers employ innovative ways to improve the shelf-lives of frozen food products. In pickled fish, processed meat, and ready-to-eat meals, acidulant is added to improve the efficiency of food processing. Therefore, in savory foods, food acidulants are used as shell-life regulators, which improve the shelf life of the respective products. Such factors will act as driving forces for the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenges to the global food acidulants market growth are the adverse effects of acidulants. Carboxylic content in lactic acid might react with active metals in turn to form gaseous hydrogen and a metal salt. It reacts with cyanide salts to generate hydrogen cyanide gas, which is flammable. Its reaction with cyanide salts is identified as combustible material. When heated, its vapors will form an explosive mixture with air, and contact with metals will involve flammable hydrogen gas. On the other hand, when lactic acid is not handled properly, it might cause coughing, serious irritation of mucous membranes, and indigestion. Inhalation of highly concentrated acetic acid vapors can lead to irritation of the eyes and nose, sore throat, headache, cough, chest tightness, and confusion. High doses of acetic acid can cause burning of the mouth and throat, stomach cramps, and diarrhea and also can burn bare skin. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

To know about more drivers, challenges along upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Food Acidulants Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Food Acidulants Market is segmented by Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

To know about the contribution of all segments - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The food acidulants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and product launches to compete in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Batory Foods

BRENNTAG SE

Cargill Inc.

Citribel nv

Corbion NV

DairyChem

FBC Industries Inc.

FDL Ltd.

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

MegaChem UK Ltd.

Suntran Industrial Group Ltd.

Tate and Lyle Plc

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The food additives market has the potential to grow by USD 14.61 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. Download a free sample now!

The zinc chloride market share is expected to increase by USD 177.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Download a free sample now!

Food Acidulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.48 Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Citribel nv, Corbion NV, DairyChem, FBC Industries Inc., FDL Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, MegaChem UK Ltd., Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Bartek Ingredients Inc.

10.5 BRENNTAG SE

10.6 Cargill Inc.

10.7 Corbion NV

10.8 DairyChem

10.9 FDL Ltd.

10.10 Hawkins Watts Ltd.

10.11 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-acidulants-market---30-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-rising-demand-for-processed-food--17000-technavio-reports-301511710.html

SOURCE Technavio