Food Acidulants Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 2.49 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

The food acidulants market is segmented by the Application (Bakery and confectionery, Beverages, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food acidulants market size is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. Growing penetration of online food retailing is one of the key food acidulants market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Growth in online retail channels is augmented by the increasing vendor focus on omnichannel retailing that combines the brick-and-mortar channels of distribution and online retailing. The global processed red meat industry vendors also sell their products online through various online platforms. For instance, Tyson Foods Inc. sells its brands Hillshire Farm and Tyson through third-party online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon), Walmart, and Target. Similarly, Hormel Foods offers products such as beef sausages, Hormel pepperoni, and other pork products through various third-party online retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Tesco, and others. Such factors are expected to further boost the demand for food products, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Acidulants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Acidulants Market: Major Growth Drivers

The food acidulants market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Rising demand for processed food

Expansion in the food supply chain

Growing demand for home food preservation

Food Acidulants Market: Segmentation Analysis

Regional Analysis: 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for food acidulants in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for processed food products will facilitate the food acidulants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment: The food acidulants market share growth in the bakery and confectionery segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for food acidulants owing to their applications in bakery and confectionery food products. Food acidulants are widely used as pH regulators in the bakery and confectionery segment, which contributes to a major portion of the market share of the global food acidulants market in terms of revenue

Food Acidulants Market: Vendor Analysis

The food acidulants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in research and development (R&D) activities and product launches to compete in the market.

The food acidulants market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Citribel NV, Corbion NV, DairyChem, FBC Industries Inc., FDL Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, MegaChem UK Ltd.Tate, and Lyle Plc, and Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd. among others.

For Instance - Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers food acidulants that include citric acid and citrates which provide important functional benefits across a range of applications such as flavor, tartness, high solubility, buffering capacity, chelation of metals, and antioxidant benefits.

Food Acidulants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.48 Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods, BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Citribel nv, Corbion NV, DairyChem, FBC Industries Inc., FDL Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Hawkins Watts Ltd., Isegan South Africa Pty Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, MegaChem UK Ltd., Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, and Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

