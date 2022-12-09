Food additives market to grow by 4.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries will drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food additives market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, product, and Region
The food additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
From a regional perspective, 32% of the market growth will originate from North America. The food additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 14211.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio.
Food additives market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Food additives market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers food additives market vendors including -
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.:
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Associated British Foods Plc
Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH
Cargill Inc.
Chr Hansen Holding AS
Eastman Chemical Co.
Evonik Industries AG
Givaudan SA
Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.
Ingredion Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances
J M Huber Corp.
Kerry Group Plc
Koninklijke DSM NV
Food additives market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries
Expanding global middle class
Increase in the number of working women
Key challenges:
Growing demand for fresh foods
Promotion of consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables by the World Health Organization (WHO)
Rise in the number of supermarkets has boosted the growth of the global fresh food market
What are the key data covered in this food additives market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food additives market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the food additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the food additives market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors
Food Additives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
190
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 14211.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.4
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global food additives market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Convenience food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Flavors and enhancers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Acidulants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Colorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.5 Ashland Inc.
12.6 Associated British Foods Plc
12.7 BASF SE
12.8 Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH
12.9 Cargill Inc.
12.10 Chr Hansen Holding AS
12.11 Eastman Chemical Co.
12.12 Evonik Industries AG
12.13 Givaudan SA
12.14 Ingredion Inc.
12.15 International Flavors and Fragrances
12.16 Kerry Group Plc
12.17 Koninklijke DSM NV
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
