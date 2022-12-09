U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Food additives market to grow by 4.4% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries will drive Growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food additives market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Additives Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Additives Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, product, and Region

To understand more about the food additives market, request a sample report

The food additives market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio -  Buy the report

From a regional perspective, 32% of the market growth will originate from North America. The food additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 14211.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio.

Food additives market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Food additives market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers food additives market vendors including -

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Givaudan SA

  • Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc.

  • Ingredion Inc.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances

  • J M Huber Corp.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

Food additives market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Rising demand for processed food products among consumers across developed and developing countries

  • Expanding global middle class

  • Increase in the number of working women

Key challenges:

  • Growing demand for fresh foods

  • Promotion of consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables by the World Health Organization (WHO)

  • Rise in the number of supermarkets has boosted the growth of the global fresh food market

Drivers and challenges impact market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this food additives market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food additives market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the food additives market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the food additives market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food additives market vendors

  • The Formaldehyde Market size is estimated to grow by 10.15 million tons with a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by derivative type (urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, melamine formaldehyde, polyoxymethylene, and others), end-user (construction and furniture, automotive, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The Melamine Market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.96 million with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others), type (melamine resin and melamine foam), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) and geography US, China, India, Japan, and Germany.

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Food Additives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

190

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 14211.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.4

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, Bell Flavors & Fragrances GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Griffith Foods Worldwide Inc., Ingredion Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, J M Huber Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Quality Ingredients Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc, Wego Chemical Group Inc., BASF SE, and Ashland Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global food additives market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Convenience food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Snacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Flavors and enhancers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Acidulants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Colorants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Sweeteners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.5 Ashland Inc.

  • 12.6 Associated British Foods Plc

  • 12.7 BASF SE

  • 12.8 Bell Flavors and Fragrances GmbH

  • 12.9 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.10 Chr Hansen Holding AS

  • 12.11 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 12.12 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.13 Givaudan SA

  • 12.14 Ingredion Inc.

  • 12.15 International Flavors and Fragrances

  • 12.16 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.17 Koninklijke DSM NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Food Additives Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-additives-market-to-grow-by-4-4-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023--rising-demand-for-processed-food-products-among-consumers-across-developed-and-developing-countries-will-drive-growth---technavio-301698734.html

SOURCE Technavio

