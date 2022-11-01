Food and Agriculture Innovation with OSINT and Open Innovation Ecosystem

Forde, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OSINT platform and Open Innovation Ecosystem Earlybirds.io has designed an innovation ecosystem map with a goal of helping organizations in the Food and Agriculture industry achieve net zero carbon emissions goals such as those in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Food and Agriculture are an essential piece of human society, and the production of enough food to feed the entire global population is responsible for about one third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Half of the emissions from agriculture come from animal farming alone. With the consequences of climate change becoming more present with each day, it is more important than ever for all industries to work on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of their operations.

The global transition to Net Zero greenhouse gas emitting processes will impact how we farm, what we eat, and how we manage our forests and other important carbon sink environments, like peat bogs. Next generation technologies, innovation, and investment opportunities will play a role in the shift toward green farming practices. This shift could stimulate demand for the supplies and equipment that enable decarbonization of farms and other food production facilities. For example, new technologies that increase disease resistance of plants or animals, or that can enhance carbon sequestration, could play a powerful role in the global transition to sustainable food production. Organizations that are working on creating these new technologies can learn more about using EarlyBirds to find partners to use their innovations at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator. Other economic opportunities could stem from the shift away from the production of ruminant-animal protein, which causes a disproportionate amount of greenhouse gas emissions due to the way ruminant digestion works, towards other proteins, such as plant based meat mimics and alternative protein sources, that could lead to a faster shift in consumer diets towards lower emission options.

Unlocking industry challenges around small scale farms having limited access to technology, lack of scale (small holdings account for three out of four farms around the world), and access to capital would likely lead to other business opportunities in digital and financial services supporting the agriculture industry’s transition to net zero carbon emissions. This transition is especially important because, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Agrifood systems around the world face complex and unprecedented challenges related to climate change, biodiversity loss, migration, conflict, economic instabilities, and COVID-19. All of these problems and changes make the process of feeding the world more challenging while highlighting the importance of taking steps to limit the extent of climate change, such as transitioning industries to net zero greenhouse gas emitting systems.

Another related challenge is that income inequality is growing, and many rural inhabitants, the people who are producing the worlds food, are living in poverty or extreme poverty, unable to provide enough food for themselves or their families, which makes it extremely challenging for them to do the work of producing enough food and innovating their farms to make them more climate friendly. The world is not on track to achieve zero hunger by 2030. The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations believes that Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) can accelerate the transformation of agrifood systems so that they become MORE efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. Innovating agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, ensures nobody is left behind.

The OECD outlines that innovation lets us do more and better with less. At the farm level, many innovations are “process innovations” that improve production techniques; for example, higher-yielding seeds or more efficient irrigation. “Product innovations” are created by downstream industries, and include new and improved products, such as healthier foods, or new chemical or pharmaceutical products. “Marketing and organisational innovations” are also increasingly important throughout the supply chain. Any organisation that wants to add innovations of these or other types to their processes, they can learn more about how EarlyBirds can help at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter

EarlyBirds has the capabilities to map the global innovation ecosystem of relevant startup, scaleup and mature companies for food and agriculture and linking these to net-zero. A food and agriculture innovation ecosystem map is a fundamental building block for industry and government to apply innovative solutions and services to their challenges. An innovation ecosystem map is created using EarlyBirds award winning platform and subject matter experts working with customers to meet their unique needs. The innovation maps are populated with date drawn from over 4 million global innovators that are dynamically updated on the EarlyBirds platform.

