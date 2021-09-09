U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

Food Allergen Testing Market Records a CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025|Technavio

·3 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

3M Co., ALS Ltd., and Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. will emerge as major food allergen testing market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "food allergen testing market segmented by Technology (LC MS technology, Immunoassay ELISA technology, and PCR technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the food allergen testing market size is expected to reach a value of USD 941.69 million during 2021-2025?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Allergen Testing Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the Food Allergen Testing Market report.

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the food allergen testing market is expected to have positive growth. In the short term, the market demand will show superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

3M Co.

The company offers food allergen protein rapid test, allergen protein enzyme test, surface protein test swabs, and many more.

ALS Ltd.

The company offers two types of allergen testing, automated ELISA and PCR allergen testing.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company offers PCR kits and testing automation, standard and chromogenic media, and immune sera to help food science laboratories improve food safety and risk management.

Food Allergen Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food allergen testing market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

The food allergen testing market is driven by increasing allergic reactions among individuals. In addition, other factors increasing product launches and rising awareness and globalization of the food market are expected to trigger the food allergen testing market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-allergen-testing-market-records-a-cagr-of-6-40-during-2021-2025technavio-301371449.html

SOURCE Technavio

