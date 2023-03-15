U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    -66.75 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,634.00
    -527.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,034.00
    -173.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.70
    -49.80 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.25
    -1.08 (-1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.90
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    -0.0128 (-1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.01
    +0.49 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6040
    -0.6310 (-0.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,654.08
    -135.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.80
    +1.78 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.90
    -180.21 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the food anti-caking agents market are Agropur Ingredients, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill, PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corporation, Solvay, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Tate & Lyle, ABITEC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Roquette Frères, and Royal Cosun.

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2023"


The global food anti-caking agents market grew from $0.78 billion in 2022 to $0.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food anti-caking agents market is expected to grow to $1.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The food anti-caking agents market consists of calcium compounds, magnesium compounds, sodium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose, and other food anti-caking agents.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Food anti-caking agents are finely powdered substances used as additives to prevent the formation of lumps in food and other sources. These agents are placed in granulated materials, such as table salt or confectioneries, and are mostly water-soluble, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents.

North America was the largest region in the food anti-caking agents market in 2022. The regions covered in the food anti-caking agents report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of food anti-caking agents are calcium compounds, sodium compounds, magnesium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose, and others.Calcium silicate is a calcium compound that is a commonly used anti-caking agent which is added to table salt.

The different sources include synthetic, natural, and is used in seasoning and condiments, bakery, dairy products, soups and sauces, others.

The increasing consumption of processed food is expected to propel the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population worldwide, and the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Food anti-caking agents are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent the lumps in food.For instance, according to the Medical News Report in 2020, the global consumption of processed food accounts for 20-60% of a person’s daily energy intake, which includes frozen or ready meals, baked goods, packaged bread, and processed cheese products.

Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed food drives the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.

Natural or organic anti-caking agents are a key trend gaining popularity in the food anti-caking agents market.Major companies operating in the food anti-caking agent market are focusing on natural or organic anti-caking agents to strengthen their position.

For instance, in September 2020, RIBUS, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of high-quality specialty ingredients for food, beverage, and dietary supplement has launched The Synthetics Replacer, Nu-FLOW made of natural rice hulls that are sterilized and grounded to fine powdered form. It can be used as an anti-caking or flow aid or diluent.

In September 2021, Kerry Group plc , an Ireland-based public food company acquired Niacet Corporation for a deal of $ 1,015 million (€853m).This acquisition will strengthen Kerry Group’s portfolio in preservation solutions and innovative food protection systems to gain market advantage.

Naicet Corporation is an a US-based company operating in bakery and food preservation solutions .

The countries covered in the food anti-caking agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The food anti-caking agents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food anti-caking agents market statistics, including food anti-caking agents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food anti-caking agents market share, detailed food anti-caking agents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food anti-caking agents industry. This food anti-caking agents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284583/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


