U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5300
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,648.92
    -548.74 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.99
    +0.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.44
    +52.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Food Authenticity Market to Reach $10.0 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Emergence of advanced techniques to bring ease in food authentication and implementation of stringent regulations relating to food fraud globally drive the growth of the global food authenticity market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing, (Meat Speciation, Country of Origin and Ageing, Adulteration Tests, and False Labelling), Technology (PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Liquid Chromatography- Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay-Based/Elisa (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) and Others), and Food Tested (Meat & Meat Products, Dairy & Dairy Products, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Processed Food and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global food authenticity industry generated $5.3 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Emergence of advanced techniques to bring ease in food authentication, implementation of stringent regulations relating to food fraud globally, and increase in awareness among consumers related to food authenticity and certification drive the growth of the global food authenticity market. However, lack of food control infrastructure in the developing countries and complexity in testing techniques restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rapid growth in international trade and technological advancements such as development of test kits for onsite testing create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2329

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to lockdown restrictions implemented by governments during the pandemic, almost all food facilities, restaurants, and cafes were closed down. This hindered operations of food authenticity authorities.

  • Some of the testing laboratories were closed down partially or completely due to the pandemic with the constraints to follow social distancing and reduced availability of material and staff.

The adulteration tests segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on target testing, the adulteration tests segment held the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than two-fifths of the global food authenticity market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in mixing original products with cheap ingredients such as fat and syrup, decline in concentration levels, and cutting of expensive food such as wines and oils, or improper information regarding variety. However, the meat speciation segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to its assistance in recognition of various animal species and execution for various reasons such as ethnic, economic, and safety.

The PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on technology, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than one-third of the global food authenticity market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to effectiveness in identification of both intentional and accidental adulterations of food by biological contaminants and absence or presence of genetically modified materials in the sample of the product. The research also analyzes the segments including liquid chromatography- mass spectrometry, isotope method, immunoassay-based/Elisa (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and others.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global food authenticity market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in food fraud or adulteration activities and sophistication of fraudulent activities along with development of considerable array of methods and techniques to overcome food fraud and enhance consumer protection. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to several issues related with food e-commerce, particularly in between businesses and consumers, and highly exposed fraud cases in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2329

Leading Market Players

  • SGS S.A.

  • Intertek Group Plc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • ALS Limited

  • LGC Science Group Ltd.

  • Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

  • EMSL Analytical Inc.

  • Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

  • Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Cloud Kitchen Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Fast Casual Restaurant Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Wine Production Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Food Service Feta Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-authenticity-market-to-reach-10-0-bn-globally-by-2030-at-6-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301461917.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omic

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia City“Thes

  • Oil steady as rising Libyan output offsets supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $85.82 a barrel by 1200 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    A boom in luxury-car sales and the shifting of scarce semiconductors to the most profitable vehicles helped many auto makers achieve robust profits last year, even as sales of mainstream vehicles lagged behind and supply-chain disruptions crippled car production.

  • Tesla To Source 8,000 Tons Of Graphite From Mozambique

    Tesla has just signed a deal with an Austrailian company to source graphite from its mines in Mozambique.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Cinda, under Beijing pressure, scraps $944 million investment in Ant unit -sources

    Cinda, one of the four biggest state-owned asset management companies (AMCs) in China, announced the scrapping of the planned Ant investment on Thursday, without elaborating on the reason. Cinda's crucial capital injection into Ant was endorsed by its primary regulator - the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) - but it failed to secure approval from higher government authorities, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. One of the sources said China's State Council, its cabinet, was one of the authorities that questioned Cinda's bid to invest in Ant while the fintech firm's core business was still in the middle of restructuring, and finally rejected it.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Spain moves to rein in crypto-asset advertising

    Spain moved on Monday to regulate rampant advertising of crypto assets, including by social media influencers, tasking the stock market supervisor with authorising mass campaigns and making sure investors are aware of risks. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and digital assets pegged to traditional currencies has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The Spanish government said in its official bulletin advertisers and companies that market crypto assets will have to inform the CNMV watchdog at least 10 days in advance about the content of campaigns targeting more than 100,000 people.

  • The 1 Retirement Benefit You Can Only Get With a Roth IRA

    Though there are plenty of good reasons to save in a Roth IRA, here's one perk you can't ignore.

  • Exclusive-Indian rice traders stop new export deals as freight train shortage blocks shipments

    Nearly a third of India's rice exports for this month are stuck due to a shortage of freight trains and most traders have stopped signing February export contracts to avoid demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. The slowdown in exports from India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has allowed rival suppliers such as Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam to increase overseas sales at higher prices. Shipments of more than 500,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice that need to be transported to ports on India's east coast from the central state of Chhattisgarh have been stuck due to the shortage of freight trains, dealers said.