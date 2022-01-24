Food Automation Market Worth $29.4 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027

Redding, California, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the food automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $29.4 billion by 2027.

Food automation refers to automating food & beverage production facilities by integrating advanced technologies such as robotics, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, mobility, data processing, and 3D printing to increase productivity and efficiency of processes. Adopting advanced and intelligent technology solutions ensures improved shelf life, food safety, consistent quality, and optimum use of machines and software to help manufacturers grow.

The food automation market is developing rapidly due to the adoption of automated solutions and management solutions by food & beverage processing facilities globally. The wide implementation of plant- and enterprise-level control solutions is attributed to the high efficiency and the cost reduction benefits offered by these solutions. End users, including the beverage, dairy, and food processing companies, are increasingly investing in food automation technologies to leverage the benefits of robotics and interconnected solutions that help achieve higher productivity over conventional labor-intensive processes. Additionally, the consumers’ changing demands and the requirement for consistent food quality according to industrial standards have created the need for automated solutions to maintain high quality and productivity. These factors, coupled with the end users’ capability to spend on robotics and enterprise management solutions, propel the growth of the food automation market.

However, the high initial investment required for automating food & beverage manufacturing facilities is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. Apart from this, the global impact of COVID-19 is expected to pose challenges for the growth of this market over the coming years.

Increasing Food Safety Regulations to Drive the Growth of the Food Automation Market

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 600 million people worldwide fall ill after eating contaminated food, and 4,20,000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Thus, increasing concerns regarding food safety and hygiene have fueled the usage of automation in the food & beverage industry to ensure hygiene levels. Food products with different nutritional values and flavors are distributed globally depending upon the environmental conditions. These food products require hygienic storage and processing to increase shelf life so they can be consumed in other places and seasons across the year. Also, food products require proper handling and packaging as they are perishable.

Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 70% of all foodborne diseases are due to viruses spread by direct or indirect contact with infected individuals. Food safety, nutrition, and food security are thereby linked to each other. Unsafe food creates a vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition, affecting infants, young children, the elderly, and the sick. Thus, due to growing concerns regarding individual health and wellbeing, which can be affected due to consumed food and the environment, high attention is given to the production, processing, packaging, storage, distribution, and consumption of food products. Technology helps the food & beverage industry overcome one of its largest concerns—food safety, by providing well-maintained traceability records, which help monitor the movement of food products across the supply chain.

Regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the European Food Standards Agency (EFSA) have imposed strict regulations on food safety and packaging. The FDA’s food safety authority has enhanced the mandates of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) to protect both consumer and public health. These regulatory bodies continually aim at improving food safety processes in manufacturing and distribution and enhancing the overall traceability of products in the supply chain. The adoption of automation allows companies to invest in technologies such as robots, the IoT, and AI to ensure regulatory compliance and improve track-and-trace functionality. Automation tools and solutions allow for intelligent manufacturing capabilities to support compliance requirements. Moreover, regulatory guidelines such as the Food Safety Modernization Act require detailed plans and documentation of potential threats, remediation efforts, monitoring, and reporting. Solutions such as data management and ERP automate the measuring, capturing, documentation, auditing, and reporting of data, helping companies to remain in full compliance with various requirements. They also offer better communication to allow for monitoring, recording, and responding to information that is critical to food safety. Also, human intervention can sometimes contaminate food products. The use of robots in processing and packaging ensures the safety standards of food & beverage products. Thus, increasing food safety regulations are expected to drive the growth of the food automation market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented overall food automation market based on component (plant level controls {supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), other plant-level controls}, enterprise level controls {product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES)}, and plant instrumentation {motors & drives, robots, sensors, machine vision systems, relays & switches, and other plant instrumentation components}), mode of automation (semi-automatic, fully-automatic), application (palletizing & depalletizing, picking & placing, grading & sorting, butchery, and other applications), end-use (dairy processing, beverages and distilleries, bakery & confectionery, oils & fats, meat, poultry, and seafood products, fruits & vegetables, and other end uses), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on component, the food automation market is mainly segmented into plant instrumentation, plant-level controls, and enterprise-level controls. The enterprise-level segment commanded the largest share of the overall food automation market in 2021. The high implementation of enterprise-level control solutions is attributed to the management- and productivity-related benefits associated with ERP and PLM. Companies in the food automation market are developing F&B specific solutions by integrating ERP, SCADA, and robotics, further driving the demand for automated solutions. However, the plant-level control segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising utilization of control, data analysis and process management software solutions such as SCADA, PLC, and DCS. The F&B sector deploys hybrid automation solutions which is a combination of the discrete and process automation technology and offers benefits for the overall processing & packaging activities. SCADA is witnessing high demand as it monitors the entire process system and provides instructions to other individual PLCs & DCSs.

Based on the mode of operation, the food automation market is segmented into semi-automatic and fully-automatic modes. The fully-automatic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of fully-automated solutions for processing activities, such as picking & placing, palletizing & depalletizing, packaging & repackaging, and grading & sorting. Several F&B sector participants have automated their processing & packaging units with the availability of industrial robots and robotic systems instead of human labor. The trend of replacing human labor with automatic systems is expected to drive the fully-automatic operational mode.

Based on application, the palletizing & depalletizing segment dominated the overall food automation market in 2021, owing to the high usage of robotics and sensor-based solutions that increase efficiency and reduce frequent faults. The industry players have developed application-specific robots and sensor-based systems that offer enhanced quality, better working conditions, and improved production throughput. However, the packaging & repacking segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions across the beverage, bakery & confectionery, meat, fish, animal, and dairy industries.

Based on end user, the food automation market is segmented into dairy processing, beverages and distilleries, bakery & confectionery, oils & fats, meat, poultry, and seafood products, fruits & vegetables, and other end uses. The beverages & distilleries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages such as fruit juices and isotonic and health drinks is increasing, and the growing need to cater to consumer demand, maintain quality, consistency, hygiene, and optimize production of the beverages.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest growth of this market is mainly due to the Asian countries, including China and Japan, have major robotics, sensors, and automation hardware components that further dominate the automation industry. Additionally, India, China, and Australia have a robust F&B manufacturing sector and export to other European and American countries, creating automation solutions. Moreover, stringent government regulations and standards related to food safety & quality to prevent consumer illness are major factors supporting the adoption of food automation solutions.

China is one of the largest food producers and the largest food consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, several developments significantly impacted the food consumption pattern in the country. These developments include a growing focus on the quality and safety of food, rural migration & urbanization, and changing taste of younger consumers. In recent years, food consumption has experienced rapid changes, driven mainly by increased consumer income. In addition, food safety is playing a vital role in building demand for high-quality food ingredients and manufactured foods. With the rapid rise in population across the country, China has emerged as one of the world’s largest agri-food markets. In 2021, China splashed out huge subsidies on the robotics industry, seeing it as a key element in its push to upgrade the nation’s manufacturing industry, including food. China is also the largest food and beverage market globally, relying highly on imported goods. To produce more in the country, China’s 35,000 food processing and manufacturing plants are finding success using automation in innovative ways. For example, using automation-controlled LED lighting and an innovative growth liquid, Jinpeng Plant Factory outside of Beijing grows up to 15 million seedlings a year in a 14,000-square foot area. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China is the fastest-growing robot market globally. Most of the robots manufactured in China are shipped to Japan, Europe, and North America. Around 65% of robots are imported to North America. Although China is an important robots market globally, it has huge potential for automation in its manufacturing industry. Compared to Japan, South Korea, and Germany, with robot density in the manufacturing industry that varies between 270 and 400 robots per 10,000 employees, China's robot density is very low, with ~20 robots. This indicates the potential for domestic penetration, which is expected to increase the production of robots. China is the largest market for installations of industrial robots. The country has been focusing on boosting its production capability. A plan has been set to develop the ‘Made in China’ products, boost technology innovation, and upgrade the equipment manufacturing industry. The Chinese government participates and actively promotes advanced technologies, including automated machines, to maintain better hygiene.

The top five players that dominated the global food automation market were ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, and GEA Group. The other key players operating in the food automation market include Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc (Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), JLS Automation (U.S.), Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd (India), and Food Automation Pty. Ltd (Australia).

