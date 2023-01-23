Food and beverage cold chain logistics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 85,158.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market 2023-2027

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market - Five Forces

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Meat and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Fruits vegetables and beverages, and Bakery and confectionary), and type (Warehouse and Transportation).

The meat and seafood segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Products such as meat need to be refrigerated or frozen after processing and before shipment to restrict the growth of pathogens and reduce the chances of spoilage. The high water, protein, and fat content in meat make it perishable. Storing meat at low temperatures can prevent spoiling. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food and beverage cold chain logistics market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The import of exotic fruits and vegetables, along with the growing consumption of meat and poultry, in the country has led to the expansion of refrigerated warehouses. The growing demand for these warehouses is also encouraging vendors in the market to expand their cold storage capacities in different regions. These factors will lead to an increase in revenue inflow in the cold chain market in North America during the forecast period, which will also help in boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising consumption of frozen food is notably driving the market growth .

Sales of frozen foods are growing due to the convenience that they offer to consumers in terms of easy and immediate cooking, and these are generally used by consumers as an alternative to fresh and home-cooked food.

The convenience that ready-to-eat meals offer to consumers is encouraging the consumption of frozen food, mainly due to factors such as busy lifestyles, among others. In addition, rapid urbanization is also driving the growth of the frozen food market.

Hence, the growth of the frozen food industry will drive the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of blockchain technology to improve traceability in cold chains is an emerging trend in the market . Blockchain technology is basically a series of information that helps in the recording of events that cannot be altered or tampered with.

Multiple users can access or add data to the chain but will not be able to change or delete the information that is already present.

This technology removes the need for a central authority to maintain records that help the supply chain processes become more efficient and cost-effective.

Moreover, the use of blockchains in the cold chain logistics market is gaining popularity for refrigerated products.

This is because the technology helps manufacturers to track production and delivery. Thus, such factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost involved in building and operating cold chains is a major challenge impeding the market.

The decision to set up a refrigerated warehouse is a strategic decision that must be taken after due consideration of factors such as location, connectivity, and the price of land.

This is due to the fact that a cold chain is a critical service that requires the uninterrupted flow of goods in a temperature-controlled environment and setting up cold storage near the production facility is vital.

The operating cost for refrigerated warehouses is also high. A major operating cost in a refrigerated warehouse is energy cost. On average, a diesel power refrigeration unit consumes about 3.5-4.5 liters of diesel per hour.

Furthermore, there is a shortage of reefer containers in the market, which is increasing the freight cost. This rise in reefer container freight rates will increase the cost of refrigerated transportation.

Therefore, such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this food and beverage cold chain logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food and beverage cold chain logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food and beverage cold chain logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food and beverage cold chain logistics market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market vendors

Food And Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 85,158.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Capstone Logistics LLC, Claus Sorensen AS, Coldco Logistics, ColdEX Ltd., Frigoscandia AB, Hanson Logistics Ltd., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kalypso, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Seafrigo Group, Stockhabo, Tippmann Group, TRENTON COLD STORAGE, and VersaCold Logistics Services Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

