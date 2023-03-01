Taking place from 16 – 19 March 2023 during the school holiday period, the 17th edition of Food & Beverage Fair brings together over 1,000 exciting food and beverage products to Singapore EXPO

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From new favourites like mochi donuts and smashed dry-aged beef burgers, to tantalising Halal delicacies and the latest plant-based delights, foodies have much to celebrate as the Food & Beverage Fair returns with over 200 exhibitors at Singapore EXPO during the March school holidays.

The Food & Beverage Fair is an event of Constellar, who organises Singapore's largest and longest-running food & beverage consumer exhibitions under the Singapore Food Shows umbrella which also include Yummy Food Expo and World Food Fair.

From 16 – 19 March 2023, visitors can look forward to a plethora of local and Asian F&B offerings under one roof at the event. Highlights include Dochi Dochi by WTV Food bringing their moreish and Instagram-worthy mochi donuts with new event-exclusive flavours, as well as the delectable dry-aged, American style smash burgers from trailblazing foodtruck Ye Olde Cow.

Fans of traditional Malay and Indonesian cuisine will enjoy Lemaq's modern twist on signature dishes such as three-layered Kueh Jongkong in a cup, beautiful lace-pancakes known as Roti Kirai, and savoury chicken and potato Rissoles. From across the border, Sarawak-based Greenleaf will be introducing their range of Three Tea canned drinks to Singapore for the first time, with flavours such as Teh C Special Caramel and Pandan & Coconut.

Gourmands looking to explore great tasting meat-alternatives can check out Green Butchery for their own curated range of "Zhng It!" meatless dips and sauces with flavours such as Mala Mayo and Korean Honey Butter, as well as vegan plant-protein cheese from HerbYvore. Popular plant-based brands including Quorn from Monde Nissin and Hoshay Food from EB Food Marketing will also be returning to offer promotional deals on an exciting range of meat-free products.

Health-conscious food enthusiasts can dig into the all-natural snacks from Goodness Gracious, a local brand of tasty freeze-dried fruits with no added sugar and preservatives. IMI Lifestyle Products will also be introducing GoodSalt to consumers, a reduced sodium salt that adds magnesium, potassium, lysine and iodine to your daily diet and has been awarded the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Choice Symbol.

Looking to quench your thirst after sampling the sumptious offerings at the fair? Visit AK Global for a refreshing range of coconut water by Koko & Karma which upgrades the natural hydrator with added functional benefits and preservative-free flavours such as lychee and acai. Coffeeholics can explore the bold and aromatic flavours of UK-based Beanie's Flavour Instant Coffee from Paras Hartamas Solutions, while wine aficionados can imbibe the finest Italian wines from Intervino Singapore with daily 1-for-1 flash deals on a selected red wine option for the first 100 visitors to their booth.

Look out for new stalls from local favourites such as Poh Cheu's colourful assortment of mouth-watering Ang Ku Kueh (red tortoise cake), Carrot Cake and Laksa from decades-old institution Original Changi 10 Mile, as well as popular Asian cuisine from Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand that round out the roster of delicious offerings at the event. For those looking to discover more culinary delights overseas, ASA Holidays will also be offering gourmet food tour packages exclusively at the event.

Consumers can stand to win over $68,888 worth of prizes by taking part in the popular spend & win lucky draw featuring top prizes such as the Illy X7.1 iperEspresso Machine, the AOX-2000NU Alkaline Antioxidant Dispenser and a 8D7N Hainan Island Tour Package from ASA Holidays, with a minimum spend of $100 and more.

The Food & Beverage Fair 2023 will be at the Singapore EXPO Hall 6 from 16 – 19 March 2023 (Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm). Admission is free. Sign up for the mailing list and preview the best deals in advance here.

