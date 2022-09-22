Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market size to grow by USD 912.18 Mn, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market will witness a YOY growth of 5.24% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The market for food and beverage filling equipment is expanding mostly due to the focus on increasing filling efficiency and accuracy, while concerns including rising energy costs could restrain this expansion.

The market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aetnagroup S.p.A., APACKS, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., CDA France, COZZOLI MACHINE Co., ECOLEAN AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hema, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, INDEX 6 Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Trepko Group, and UFlex Ltd. among others.

Key Segment Analysis

Product

Geography

The rotary fillers sector will significantly increase its market share in food and beverage filling equipment. Rotary fillers can be used to fill both free-flowing and non-free-flowing items into rigid containers because they are mostly used to fill powdered products like spices, baking soda, infant formula, drink mixes, dairy creamers, and other types of powders in rigid containers.

Some rotary fillers additionally include a servo control system, which can improve performance and trigger automatic filling adjustments, saving food and beverage producers both time and money. The rotary fillers segment of the global market for food and beverage filling equipment will thus expand during the forecast period as a result of these factors.

Europe will account for 45% of market growth. The major European markets for food and beverage filling equipment are Germany and Italy. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the market in APAC. Over the projected period, the growth of the food and beverage filling equipment market in Europe will be aided by the region's expanding population and rising disposable income.

Vendor Insights

The Global Food and Beverage Filling Equipment Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aetnagroup S.p.A.

APACKS

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

CDA France

COZZOLI MACHINE Co.

ECOLEAN AB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hema

IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

INDEX 6 Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KHS GmbH

KRONES AG

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

