Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Report - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Market Overview

Metal cans are clean, empty metal containers made of aluminum, tin-plated steel, or zinc-plated steel that are commonly used to package foods, beverages, or other items.

Metal cans packaging is an important part of the food and beverage industries. They aid in the preservation of the flavor and nutritional value of the products. Metal cans have numerous applications in the food and beverage industries. Depending on the type of product packaging material chosen, they provide convenient and protective packaging for various types of food and beverages.

Steel and aluminum are the best packaging materials for food and beverages, respectively. Metal food and beverage cans provide complete protection for fillings because they are tamper evident and can be stored at room temperature. As a result, the food and beverage industries will drive metal can packaging growth in the coming years.

The growing awareness of the disadvantages of using single-use plastics, combined with government intervention to limit the use of plastics that have a negative impact on the environment, has greatly accelerated the growth of the global market for metal cans for food and beverages.

Furthermore, the gas generated during the steelmaking process is recycled into the system and used to heat the furnace, reducing the need for additional energy. As a result of the growing acceptance of metal cans as an effective and sustainable packaging solution, their demand in the food and beverage industry will increase.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR 6.2% 2029 Value Projection 46.5 USD billion Base Year 2021 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Size in 2021 - Historical Data For 2019-2021 Segments Covered By Material, By Application, By Beverage Metal Cans Type, By Degree of Internal Pressure, By Food can sub-Application, By Beverage can sub-Application.

Drivers

Factors such as high recyclable aluminum rates, an increasing number of health-conscious customers, and an increased awareness of nutrients in food and beverages have all contributed to the increased demand for metal cans. Rising environmental concerns have increased consumer adoption of reusable packaging, which has increased demand for metal cans.

Aluminum and steel plates are the primary raw materials used in product manufacturing. Metal cans' acceptance in the packaging industry has been aided by their widespread availability and ease of use. Furthermore, the Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market's innovation in the manufacturing process, size, and shape has propelled the packaging industry to new heights. Furthermore, improved preservation and shelf life have increased the use of metal cans in the food and beverage industries.

During the forecast period, modernizing consumer lifestyles may have a positive impact on overall market growth. Furthermore, the plastic ban provides an opportunity for the packaging industry. High solids coatings, water-based coatings, powder coatings, UV cure coatings, and conventional solvent-mediated coatings are among the coating techniques used in product manufacturing. This coating is intended to protect the product from wear and oxidation while also reducing friction and improving handling.

Restraints

Consumer environmental problems with aluminum, iron ore, and other metals may limit market growth. When compared to other alternatives such as paper and plastic, factors such as raw material price fluctuations and a lack of microwave capabilities are expected to stymie overall industry growth.

Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Segmentations

By Material

Aluminium

Steel

By material, the aluminum segment is projected to account for the larger share in the food & beverage metal cans market

The aluminium sector is expected to have the largest proportion of the food and beverage metal cans market. This is due to aluminum’s low cost of production and high recycling rates. Increasing the usage of metal packaging for food and beverage packaging provides a sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solution for a variety of applications. Aluminium cans are easy to store in freezers and ovens.

The high use of aluminium cans in carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine makes the beverage segment dominant in terms of application.

The demand for aluminum from the metal cans manufacturing industry has increased by 3.8%. Steel consumption has increased by 2.4% due to its preference in the manufacture of metal cans. Tin is another metal used in the production of Metal Cans for storing food and beverages.

By Applications

Food

Beverage

By application, the beverages segment accounted for the larger size in the food & beverage metal cans market during the forecast period

The beverage segment is expected to dominate the food & beverage metal cans market in 2018, with a value share of around 66.8%, and is expected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2025. The increased consumption of alcoholic beverages drives the growth of the beverage cans market. Furthermore, changes in consumer preferences for healthy beverages will drive the metal can market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the food segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 6.2% in value. This can be attributed to rising demand for canned food across regions as a result of changing consumer preferences, hectic work schedules, and ready-to-eat habits.

By Beverage Metal Cans Type:

2-Piece Cans

3-Piece Cans

The 2-piece segment is expected to dominate the metal food and beverage cans market in 2018, with a share of around 77.3%, and to reach 387.4 billion units by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

2-Piece Cans

In this market, two-piece metal cans would be the dominant unit, followed by three-piece metal cans. The two-piece metal cans use less raw material, have excellent sealing, and offer high product quality, which increases their market visibility.

Two-piece metal cans offer superior protection, extending shelf life and lowering food waste. These cans can be manufactured quickly and efficiently, which contributes to their low cost.

3-Piece Cans

There is a more even split between 2- and 3-piece cans in food packaging. The 3-piece design can provide a variety of easy opening options and is typically produced with less advanced machinery. Because of the ease and versatility of the manufacturing process, three-piece cans are also used for industrial packaging.

By Degree of Internal Pressure

Pressurized Cans

Vacuum Cans

On the basis of internal pressure grade, the metal food & beverage cans market was dominated by the pressurized cans segment, which is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because pressurized cans for carbonated and non-carbonated beverages provide high-quality packaging solutions. These cans help to preserve the flavor and quality for a longer period of time.

Pressurized Cans

REDUCING THE WEIGHT OF CANS IS A COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE FOR TRANSPORTATION

In the beverage industry, pressurized cans are the most popular. It is widely used in the production of carbonated beverages, beer, and fruit juice. The carbonated gases are filled under pressure in the container of pressurized cans. When compared to atmospheric pressure, these gases create a high internal pressure inside the can. As a result of the increased pressure, the majority of the liquefied propellant is converted into gases. As a result, the cans are light and efficient in terms of logistics. Carbonated gas is effective at keeping beverages effervescent until they are opened. The 2-piece cans are mostly filled under pressure because they are used in the beverage industry.

Vacuum Cans

INCREASE IN THREE-PIECE CAN APPLICATIONS IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY TO DRIVE VACUUM CAN BRAND GROWTH

Food and beverage products such as milk, tea, coffee, and fruit juices are packaged in vacuum cans. Because oxygen has oxidizing properties, it accelerates the chemical degradation and microbial spoilage of many foods in food cans. However, vacuum cans help to preserve food for longer periods of time and overcome the effects of oxygen. The pressure inside these cans is less than atmospheric pressure. As a result, it contributes to food shelf life extension, flavor enhancement, and bacterial growth inhibition.

By Food can sub-Application:

Fruits & Vegetables

Convenience Foods

Pet Food

Meat and Sea Food

Other Food Products

Metal cans have been used for food since the beginning of time. Steel is commonly used to make food cans. Tin is applied internally to these cans to reduce filler contact with the steel. The tin coating reduces corrosion and aids in the preservation of product quality.

Convenience Foods

It has been observed that increased demand for convenience food products has resulted in a 2.2% increase in the Food Industry's consumption of Metal Cans. Increased consumption of aerated and alcoholic beverages worldwide has resulted in a 3.6% increase in metal can consumption by the beverage industry. The Pet Food Industry's consumption of Metal Cans has increased by 1.8% due to an increase in the number of people owning pets.

Fruits & Vegetables

Canning fruits and vegetables preserves their nutritional value while also extending their shelf life. Because of people's high disposable incomes, canned foods have recently become an important part of the human diet in developed countries. Steel is primarily used in the production of food cans. Technological advancements have discovered an alternate source for eating fruits and vegetables that are out of season. Ripe fruits are preferred for canning because overripe and underripe fruits produce poor quality, wilt, and degrade the quality of canning products.

Pet Food

Pet food cans are a major driver of the metal can market's expansion. Pet nutrition is essential for the growth of pets. As a result, metal packaging is critical in preserving food quality and nutritional value. Packaging is critical in influencing pet owners' purchasing decisions.

Meat and Sea Food

Meat and seafood are high in vitamins and minerals. Meat and seafood packaging is critical for extending shelf life and preserving nutritional value. Demand for packaged meat and seafood has increased due to increased consumer disposable income and a busy schedule, resulting in the growth of the metal cans market for meat and seafood products. Because of rising consumption of processed meat products and raw meat, the global meat market is steadily expanding.

Other Food Products

Other food products studied in this study include baby food, bakery and confectionery products, dairy foods, and oils and fats.

Metal tins of various shapes and sizes are used to package bakery and confectionery products. Cookies, chocolates, and biscuits are commonly considered for metal containers. With the growing demand for metal packaging, the industry is developing new technological innovations. Specialty cans are made with 3D printing and embellishments to pique the interest of consumers. As a result, advancements in the food industry aid in the growth of the metal cans market.

By Beverage can sub-Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sports and Energy Drinks

Other Beverages

Beverage packaging is a simple and effective way to extend shelf life, preserve flavor and texture, and prevent spoilage. Because of their ease of filling, convenience, and recyclability, metal beverage cans are a popular packaging choice for carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and beer.

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic beverages are typically sold in two-piece aluminum cans. The growing consumption of alcoholic beverages has resulted in the expansion of the beverage can market. Metal cans packaging is an important strategy for beverage alcohol manufacturers to increase product sales in emerging markets. THE POPULARITY OF CANNED BEER IS THE MAIN DRIVER FOR METAL CANS IN THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENT.

Carbonated soft drinks

Carbonated soft drinks contain carbonated water, steam, dyes, sweeteners, and preservatives, among other things. Previously, carbonated soft drinks were packaged in glass bottles sealed with crown cork, which frequently resulted in deterioration of the beverages' taste and texture. The metal packaging industry has grown dramatically in recent years as the consumption of carbonated beverages has increased.

Sports and Energy Drinks

Sports and energy drinks are essential in an athlete's life. These beverages contain sugar, electrolytes, protein, vitamins, and caffeine as carbohydrates. Sports and energy drinks are examples of functional beverages. New flavors have been introduced in these beverages as consumer trends have changed. Aluminium is the best metal for packaging sports and energy drinks. Furthermore, promotional cans for sports and energy drinks launched during marketing campaigns contribute to the growth of the metal beverage cans market.

Other Beverages

This market study also includes milk mixes, coffee drinks, yoghurt drinks, milk drinks, and iced tea. These beverages are packaged in a variety of cans that vary in shape and size. Metal containers help preserve the taste and freshness of these beverages, resulting in consistent sales. Metal containers are thought to be appropriate for these beverages.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the most growth in the global food & beverage metal cans market during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India have made significant contributions to the growth of the Asia Pacific metal food and beverage cans market. These countries have a dense population and are major producers of fruits and vegetables. These factors are expected to drive regional demand for processed foods and beverages. Asia Pacific is regarded as one of the emerging markets for metal food and beverage cans.

China is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period due to increased demand for fresh-cut fruits and vegetables from developed regions. Furthermore, the country is engaged in a high export business of processed food, which drives the country's metal cans market.

South America is expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of the metal cans market for food and beverages. South American countries export a variety of dairy products to developed countries. As a result, the region's demand for metal cans is expected to rise. Increased consumption of alcoholic beverages such as wine, beer, and cocktails has boosted the region's metal can market. Rising economic growth in countries such as Argentina and Brazil has resulted in increased demand for canned food and beverages.

The African market is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to increased consumption of healthy beverages and growing demand for convenience food and beverages, . Thus, Africa is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% in value terms over the forecast period.

Key players

Metal cans can be reused multiple times without compromising the material's quality. Furthermore, the need to reduce the use of plastic packaging has increased demand for reusable packaging. This has also prompted major market players to launch circular delivery services in order to replace single-use disposable packaging with durable, reusable packaging. In addition, food and beverage companies are collaborating with metal can manufacturers to offer their products in reusable containers. Metal can manufacturers' initiatives are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Key players are Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., CCL Industries, Allied Cans, Independent Can Company, Ardagh Group, Huber Packaging Group GmbH, Mauser Packaging Solution LLC, P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., Muller und Bauer GmbH, Masilly Holdings S.A.S., Unimpack, Kian Joo Group, Universal Can Corporation, Toyo Seikan Group Holding Ltd., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Lageen Food Packaging

Oct. 20, 2022: Ball Corporation a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging as well as aerospace and other technologies, announced the availability of two new sizes of its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup, therefore broadening the opportunity for venues, concessionaires and more to offer consumers a full portfolio of sustainable cup options.

June 21, 2022 -- As part of a concerted effort to increase aluminum beverage can recycling, Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) and Crown Holdings (Crown), working with its trade organization Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), are providing financing for leases of can capture equipment for recycling facilities.

FAQS

Which key factors will influence food & beverage metal cans market growth over 2022-2028? What will be the value of the food & beverage metal cans market during 2022-2028? Which region will contribute notably towards the food & beverage metal cans market value? Which are the major players leveraging the food & beverage metal cans market growth? What are the driving factors fueling the growth of the market? What is the expected CAGR for food and beverage metal cans market?

