Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market, increasing goods consumption by the middle-class population to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion progressing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GEA Group AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Krones AG, Multivac Inc., Orion Packaging LLC, Salzgitter AG, Selo, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tetra Laval International SA, and VELTEKO so are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the packaging industry growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Market Analysis Report by Application, End-user, Geography, and the Segment Forecasts". Fetch a Sample Report!

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Driver

The rising demand for packaged F&Bs is one of the major reasons boosting the worldwide food and beverage packaging machines market. The demand for packaging solutions is primarily being driven by the fast-increasing global population and the increased demand for packaged food and beverages (F&Bs) as a result of shifting consumer preferences. The number of dual-income homes is on the rise, and people are working longer hours, which has raised the demand for packaged foods, particularly ready-to-eat foods, snacks, and beverages. Buy a sample report.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 53% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for food and beverage packaging equipment are China and Japan. This region's markets will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Food and beverage packaging machines market expansion in APAC throughout the forecast period will be aided by the exponential population increase, rising middle-class consumption of goods, and the rise of m-commerce and e-commerce. Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies, Request Sample Report.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food and beverage packaging machinery market report covers the following areas:

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Size

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Trends

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Analysis

This study identifies the use of advanced technologies to increase efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the global food and beverage packaging machinery market size during the next few years.

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bajaj Processpack Ltd., Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Duravant LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Geo Project Industries SRL, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KRONES AG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Pro Mach Inc., Salzgitter AG, SAMA Engineering, SELO BV, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Tetra Laval Group, Triangle Package Machinery, VELTEKO sro, and WeighPack Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

10.4 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

10.5 KRONES AG

10.6 MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG

10.7 Pro Mach Inc.

10.8 Salzgitter AG

10.9 SELO BV

10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH

10.11 The Tetra Laval Group

10.12 VELTEKO sro

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

