Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market to perceive substantial growth above USD 78.2 billion till 2029, Predicts by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Rising demand for Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market from Globe towards automation technologies facilitated by the Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Food and Beverage Processing Equipment market.

The global Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market is expected to grow at a 3.04% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to account above USD 78.2 billion by 2029.

Advancements in the food processing industry, innovations in processing technology, and continued growth in demand for processed foods are some of the factors expected to support the growth of the food and beverage processing equipment market. With the growing preference for healthy and functional foods, manufacturers are expected to introduce new devices to meet the demand for healthy and functional foods and beverages. Expanding food manufacturing capacity and growing food processing industry in emerging markets will also boost the growth of the food and beverage processing equipment market.

Technological advances in the food and beverage industry are helping food processors increase production capacity and meet the continued demand for processed foods. Rising demand for poultry, meat, dairy, bakery and confectionery products, along with increased demand for innovative food and beverage products due to changing consumer trends and increased demand for processed and convenience foods Some of the factors driving the growth of the market during the period from 2022 to 2029.

Download Premium Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7010/food-and-beverage-processing-equipment-market/#request-a-sample

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2029.
The Asia-Pacific market is showing rapid growth owing to growing economies, expanding industrial base of food processing units due to rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals due to rising disposable incomes and consumer purchasing power increase.

The region is expected to see a surge in demand for advanced food processing machinery that helps reduce processing times and increase the efficiency of production operations. The supply and consumption of food and beverage processing equipment is expected to further increase as the number of food processing facilities in the region is expected to grow. The food processing sector in countries such as China, India, Australia and New Zealand is export oriented, making the processing sector the most important in these countries. Because players here focus on adopting technology and automation. This is expected to have a positive impact on the food and beverage processing equipment market in the region.

Key Developments

  • In October 2021, Gea launched its new Xtru Twin 140 extruder completing its range of high-capacity output equipment. The Gea Xtru twin extruders offered the flexibility to produce a wide range of products, including cereal-based snack pellets die-cut, 2D, 3D, multilayers, square shape, punched and direct expanded; breakfast cereals; dry pet food; and any other extruded food product.

  • In 2021 June, SPX FLOW has launched New APV Pilot 4T Homogenizer equipment which would allow customers to test a wide variety of recipes in a single compact unit.

  • In October 2021, Alfa Laval acquired LiftUP located in Norway. This acquisition helped strengthen Alfa Laval’s aquaculture portfolio.

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Scope: Available Discount

PARAMETERS

DETAILS

The market size value in 2022

USD 59.7 billion

CAGR (2020 - 2028)

3.04%

The Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 78.2 billion

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2017-2020

Forecast period

2022-2029

Quantitative units

  • Revenue in USD Million

  • CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

By Food or Beverage Form Outlook, Application Outlook, Equipment Operation Type Outlook, Processing Type Outlook, Regional Outlook

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Turkey

Key companies profiled

Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Alfa Laval, TNA Pvt Ltd., Bucher Industries, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L, Clextral, SPX FLOW, Bigtem Makine, FENCO Food Machinery, Krones Group, Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., BAADER, Dover Corporation

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market Key Players:
The key players in this market are Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Alfa Laval, TNA Pvt Ltd., Bucher Industries, Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L, Clextral, SPX FLOW, Bigtem Makine, FENCO Food Machinery, Krones Group, Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., BAADER, Dover Corporation and others.

Browse full report with TOC at@
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7010/food-and-beverage-processing-equipment-market

Key Market Segments: Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type

  • Pre-Processing

  • Sorting & Grading

  • Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, And Washing

  • Mixing & Blending

  • Processing

  • Forming

  • Extruding

  • Coating

  • Drying, Cooling, And Freezing

  • Thermal

  • Homogenization

  • Filtration

  • Pressing

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Form

  • Solid

  • Liquid

  • Semi-Solid

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

  • Automatic

  • Semi-Automatic

Market Drivers: Automation and robotics in food & beverage processing

Continuous advances in computerized food processing technology have established automated and autonomous equipment as an integral part of the food manufacturing and processing industry. As demand continues to grow along with costs, automation can increase output while reducing production time.

Food processors are increasingly recognizing the power of data-driven insights to optimize raw material use, improve food quality and safety, ensure traceability and support continuous improvement increase. One of the main types of automated machines that is gaining popularity is the robotic butcher machine, which helps speed up the process. Owning these automated machines also creates a safer facility by minimizing the impact on workers handling potentially dangerous tools and machines.

The solid segment by end product form is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Various types of equipment for solid foods include forming, coating, drying, hot extrusion, blending, blending, grading, cutting, grading and peeling. Solid products consist of bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat, fish and poultry products. This is expected to drive increased investment in food equipment by manufacturers to meet changing consumer preferences.

A constraint on the Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market is its complex manufacturing process. Production processes are becoming more and more complex as the demand for higher productivity and better taste and quality increases. The efficiency of this equipment for producing hygienic beverages has been questioned due to the presence of undesirable substances in soft drinks. Additionally, machine safety standards can limit product growth.

Checkout Exactitude Consultancy’s Research Key Updates:

Grain Temperature Analyzer Market

The global grain temperature analyzer market is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3,005 million by 2029 from USD 1,840 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3042/grain-temperature-analyzer-market/

Bio Based & Synthetic DME Market

The global bio based & synthetic DME market is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.23 billion by 2029 from USD 5.40 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2633/bio-based-synthetic-dme-market

Outdoor Power Equipment Market

The global outdoor power equipment market is projected to reach USD 26.52 Billion by 2029 from USD 20.51 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3400/outdoor-power-equipment-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


