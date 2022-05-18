U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,071.25
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,508.00
    -73.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,494.50
    -65.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,829.10
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.50
    +2.10 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.66
    -0.81 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2407
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3000
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,859.84
    -616.36 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.96
    +428.28 (+176.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.45
    -4.90 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Food And Beverage Veterans Backed Vegan Cereal Startup, Crispy Fantasy, Launches In Europe To Redefine The Breakfast Category

·3 min read

Packed with high protein, plant-based, and gluten-free ingredients, Crispy Fantasy is the first truly hassle-free cereal brand that shoppers don't need to think twice before buying

LONDON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling the market gap between healthy oats and sugary cereals, European breakfast startup Crispy Fantasy officially launches on Amazon, offering a line of junk-free cereal products with clean ingredients profile that helps everyday consumers power through the day.

Crispy Fantasy, co-founded by Rapha&#xeb;l Nahoum (left) and Andrea Rodrik (right), is the first hassle-free breakfast cereal brand in Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Crispy Fantasy)
Crispy Fantasy, co-founded by Raphaël Nahoum (left) and Andrea Rodrik (right), is the first hassle-free breakfast cereal brand in Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Crispy Fantasy)

Crispy Fantasy, co-founded by entrepreneurs Andrea Rodrik and Raphaël Nahoum, is made with a short list of wholesome and natural ingredients, including unsweetened cacao powder, soy and pea protein, as well as avocado oil. Each cheerful, bright-colored box provides four times more protein and at least 50% less sugar than leading cereals on the market.

The product's crunchy texture and classic flavor deliver mass market appeal, reminding people of their favorite childhood snacks while creating boundless space for reimagining modern-day health experiences.

Crispy Fantasy is backed by a group of reputable entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector, including Halo Top Co-Founder and CEO, Doug Bouton; Peter Rahal, who previously built and sold RXBar to Kellogg's; and investment fund Pareto Holdings.

"Crispy Fantasy already has accomplished the hardest thing: creating a mind-blowingly great product. I've tasted the other 'healthy' cereals and Crispy Fantasy's product blows all of them away; it's truly the 'Halo Top' of cereal," says Doug Bouton. "Halo Top is sold in more than 30 countries, and I'm incredibly excited to partner with Crispy Fantasy as an investor and advisor to help them build a global brand anchored by mind-blowingly great products."

Peter Rahal adds: "With my experience, I'm going to help these amazing founders with all the problems that emerge with the company building process."

Mr. Rodrik and Nahoum comment: "At Crispy Fantasy, we are creating a brand new category, in which taste meets health, making cereal the way it should be — delicious, fun, and loaded with nutritional benefits that help you stay energized and productive. We also feel tremendously fortunate to partner with Doug and Peter, two of America's most profound food entrepreneurs, leveraging their vast network and resources to bring our exciting products and best-in-class experience possible to market."

With deep-rooted beliefs in democratizing access to nutrition, Crispy Fantasy creates better value for its customers at a more affordable price.

Crispy Fantasy's chocolate flavour is currently available through DTC for £20 per pack of four boxes, with honey and cinnamon flavours rolling out later this year. The product will also become available on Amazon by the end of May 2022. For more information about the company, follow on Instagram and TikTok @thecrispyfantasycereal.

About Crispy Fantasy

Crispy Fantasy is a low-sugar, vegan breakfast cereal brand that's packed with 8g of plant-based protein and high fibre per serving. The product delivers crunchy cereal texture and classic indulgent flavor profile that appeal to the mass market, creating limitless opportunity for people to reimagine modern-day health experiences. For more information on Crispy Fantasy, please visit https://crispyfantasy.com/ and follow on Instagram and TikTok @thecrispyfantasycereal.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marcelle Hutchins - unfluff22@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1820327/Crispy_fantasy.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • SocGen’s Survivor CEO Oudea to Step Down After 15-Year Reign

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said he will leave the lender next year, bringing to a close a 15-year reign that spans the great financial crisis to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElo

  • The #1 Best Habit for Your Liver, Says Physician

    For most of us, we don't often think about the health of our liver, as it is constantly and silently working to keep us alive. But our liver performs over 500 vital functions and is essential for our health and wellbeing. Some of the most well recognized functions of the liver are: filtering our blood and clearing our body of toxins, producing bile which is necessary for digesting fat, regulating our blood clotting, and balancing our blood glucose levels by storing excess blood glucose as glycog

  • You Can Definitely Eat Hummus On Keto, But There Are A Few Details You'll Want To Keep In Mind

    You can definitely make hummus part of your meals and snacks if you're on the keto diet, but you have to watch your portions and what you're eating it with.

  • #1 Best Drink to Give You Energy, Says Dietitian

    With so many drink options on grocery store shelves claiming to provide energy for athletic performance, mental focus, or even a general boost in alertness, it's confusing which one is truly the best. B-vitamins such as vitamin B-12 seems to hold some promise, as they are key vitamins in energy metabolism, however, including extra B-vitamins in the diet or in supplement form has not been demonstrated to provide more energy unless there is a true nutritional insufficiency or deficiency.Unfortunat

  • What Is the BRAT Diet, and Does It Really Solve an Upset Stomach?

    People tend to reach for the BRAT diet when they have diarrhea, but what is it, exactly? Here’s what you need to know.

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Oracle Corp. reports drop in shares tendered by Cerner Corp. stockholders

    The Austin-based tech company offered a report on the progress of its tender offer to buy Cerner in a recent release.

  • Robinhood Customers Have Been Hurt in Selloff. That’s Bad for Robinhood Stock.

    JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reaffirmed his Underweight rating and $11 price target for the company’s shares, citing the deteriorating trading environment.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Princeton Joins School Bond Wave With $600 Million for Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Princeton University plans to bring its sterling credit rating to a battered bond market with a sale of $600 million of debt to help finance an expansion of its New Jersey campus as it prepares to accommodate hundreds more undergraduate students.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very,

  • Starbucks Includes Abortion Travel Coverage To US Health Benefits: Reuters

    Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) will reimburse U.S. employees if they must travel more than 100 miles from their homes to obtain an abortion, Reuters reported. The decision was communicated by the company through a memo to its employees. The coffee chain joins the likes of Amazon.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to offer the benefit. The issue gained urgency after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court showing that a conservative majority of justices supported

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.

  • Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Cadillac offers eligible LYRIQ drivers the choice of 2 years of unlimited charging on EVgo's network or a home charger installation credit. The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes pla

  • Robinhood vs. E*TRADE

    Upstart Robinhood offers commission-free trading but has cut corners to book profits while E*TRADE's competitive commissions allow customers to access an impressive basket of resources.

  • Home Depot stock jumps after big earnings beat, surprise same-store sales growth

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. shot up 4.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, surprise growth in same-store sales and raised its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to May 1 rose to $4.23 billion, or $4.09 a share, from $4.15 billion, or $3.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share the FactSet consensus of $3.69. Sales grew 3.8% to $38.91 b

  • Sales of Fed's mortgage-backed securities may be future option, Williams says

    (Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday that selling mortgage-backed securities could be an option for the U.S. central bank to consider down the road in its goal to orient its balance sheet largely around holdings of Treasuries. Williams said MBS sales are not under consideration for the first stages of the plan unveiled this month to pare down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet starting in June. Speaking to a Mortgage Bankers Association conference, Williams said "once our balance sheet reduction is well underway ... that is an option that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could consider."

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.

  • Saudi Arabia’s PIF Adds to Games Push With 5% Nintendo Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund reported a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co., according to a filing to Japan’s Finance Ministry, adding to investments in the country’s games industry.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care Abo

  • House Flipper Opendoor Says It Can Thrive in a Downturn

    The stock market has been cruel to Opendoor Technologies Shares of the online home buyer have crashed 75% since early 2021, when Opendoor and other digital disrupters like Carvana were lavished with fabulous valuations on fast-growing revenue, without having to show profits. At a recent stock price of $7.30, Opendoor (ticker: OPEN) is valued at about $7.5 billion, including some $2.5 billion of debt—or a little more than 40% of the $18 billion in sales that analysts forecast for this year. Opendoor executives now find themselves pressed to explain and justify the computerized home-flipper’s approach, even after reporting a sevenfold jump in first-quarter revenue, to $5.7 billion, with solid free cash flow from operations.