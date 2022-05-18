Food And Beverage Veterans Backed Vegan Cereal Startup, Crispy Fantasy, Launches In Europe To Redefine The Breakfast Category

Packed with high protein, plant-based, and gluten-free ingredients, Crispy Fantasy is the first truly hassle-free cereal brand that shoppers don't need to think twice before buying

LONDON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling the market gap between healthy oats and sugary cereals, European breakfast startup Crispy Fantasy officially launches on Amazon, offering a line of junk-free cereal products with clean ingredients profile that helps everyday consumers power through the day.

Crispy Fantasy, co-founded by Raphaël Nahoum (left) and Andrea Rodrik (right), is the first hassle-free breakfast cereal brand in Europe. (PRNewsfoto/Crispy Fantasy)

Crispy Fantasy, co-founded by entrepreneurs Andrea Rodrik and Raphaël Nahoum, is made with a short list of wholesome and natural ingredients, including unsweetened cacao powder, soy and pea protein, as well as avocado oil. Each cheerful, bright-colored box provides four times more protein and at least 50% less sugar than leading cereals on the market.

The product's crunchy texture and classic flavor deliver mass market appeal, reminding people of their favorite childhood snacks while creating boundless space for reimagining modern-day health experiences.

Crispy Fantasy is backed by a group of reputable entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector, including Halo Top Co-Founder and CEO, Doug Bouton; Peter Rahal, who previously built and sold RXBar to Kellogg's; and investment fund Pareto Holdings.

"Crispy Fantasy already has accomplished the hardest thing: creating a mind-blowingly great product. I've tasted the other 'healthy' cereals and Crispy Fantasy's product blows all of them away; it's truly the 'Halo Top' of cereal," says Doug Bouton. "Halo Top is sold in more than 30 countries, and I'm incredibly excited to partner with Crispy Fantasy as an investor and advisor to help them build a global brand anchored by mind-blowingly great products."

Peter Rahal adds: "With my experience, I'm going to help these amazing founders with all the problems that emerge with the company building process."

Mr. Rodrik and Nahoum comment: "At Crispy Fantasy, we are creating a brand new category, in which taste meets health, making cereal the way it should be — delicious, fun, and loaded with nutritional benefits that help you stay energized and productive. We also feel tremendously fortunate to partner with Doug and Peter, two of America's most profound food entrepreneurs, leveraging their vast network and resources to bring our exciting products and best-in-class experience possible to market."

With deep-rooted beliefs in democratizing access to nutrition, Crispy Fantasy creates better value for its customers at a more affordable price.

Crispy Fantasy's chocolate flavour is currently available through DTC for £20 per pack of four boxes, with honey and cinnamon flavours rolling out later this year. The product will also become available on Amazon by the end of May 2022. For more information about the company, follow on Instagram and TikTok @thecrispyfantasycereal.

About Crispy Fantasy

Crispy Fantasy is a low-sugar, vegan breakfast cereal brand that's packed with 8g of plant-based protein and high fibre per serving. The product delivers crunchy cereal texture and classic indulgent flavor profile that appeal to the mass market, creating limitless opportunity for people to reimagine modern-day health experiences. For more information on Crispy Fantasy, please visit https://crispyfantasy.com/ and follow on Instagram and TikTok @thecrispyfantasycereal.

