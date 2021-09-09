U.S. markets closed

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Impacts and Analysis | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The food and beverage warehousing market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food and Beverage Warehousing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View our Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by demand for warehouse automation and demand from multiple sources. In addition, innovations in warehouse management and business strategies adopted by vendors are other factors anticipated to influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, food-grade regulation and power consumption in cold storage are few factors limiting the market's growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The food and beverage warehousing market covers the following areas:

Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Sizing
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Forecast
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

  • AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

  • Americold Realty Trust

  • Burris Logistics

  • Conestoga Cold Storage

  • Congebec Logistics Inc.

  • Iceland Foods Ltd.

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • Kloosterboer

  • Oxford Logistics Group

Related Reports:

Warehousing and Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

  • AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

  • Americold Realty Trust

  • Burris Logistics

  • Conestoga Cold Storage

  • Congebec Logistics Inc.

  • Iceland Foods Ltd.

  • John Swire and Sons Ltd.

  • Kloosterboer

  • Oxford Logistics Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

