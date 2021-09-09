Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2021-2025 - COVID-19 Impacts and Analysis | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food and beverage warehousing market is poised to grow by USD 211.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The food and beverage warehousing market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The market is driven by demand for warehouse automation and demand from multiple sources. In addition, innovations in warehouse management and business strategies adopted by vendors are other factors anticipated to influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, food-grade regulation and power consumption in cold storage are few factors limiting the market's growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The food and beverage warehousing market covers the following areas:
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Sizing
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Forecast
Food And Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.
Americold Realty Trust
Burris Logistics
Conestoga Cold Storage
Congebec Logistics Inc.
Iceland Foods Ltd.
John Swire and Sons Ltd.
Kloosterboer
Oxford Logistics Group
