Food And Beverges Global Market Report 2022: Major Growth Influencing Trends Include a Shift to Natural Ingredients, Functional Drinks for Hydration and Nutritional Benefits & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food And Beverges Market

Global Food And Beverges Market
Global Food And Beverges Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food And Beverges Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverages market reached a value of nearly $5,818.25 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $5,818.25 billion in 2021 to $8,010.98 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 and reach $10,406.81 billion in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from an increase in clean-label, organic, and non-GMO (genetically codified organism) products, a rise in alcohol consumption, increased pet ownership by Gen Z and Gen Y adults, strong economic growth in emerging markets, influence of digital media marketing and social media, low interest rates and growing number of health-conscious consumers.

Going forward, the increasing organic food consumption, growing demand for immunity boosting foods and beverages, rising penetration of organized retail, rapid growth in ecommerce, increasing demand for premium and organic pet food, faster economic growth and food security initiatives will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the food and beverages market in the future include complexity of acceptance and purchase intentions of consumers, climate change and global warming, a shift towards vegan eating and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverages market, accounting for 41.9% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the food and beverages market will be Africa, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.7% and 10.6% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.0% and 6.8% respectively.

The top opportunities in the food and beverages market segmented by nature will arise in the conventional market segment, which will gain $1,888.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the food and beverages market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the supermarkets/hypermarkets market segment, which will gain $895.4 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The food and beverages market size will gain the most in China at $295.3 billion.

Major Market Trends

  • Shift to Natural Ingredients

  • Functional Drinks for Hydration and Nutritional Benefits

  • Rise in Micro Distilled/Artisan Spirits

  • Rise of Alcohol Ecommerce Market

  • High Pressure Pasteurization of Fruits and Vegetables

  • Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products

  • Robotics and Automation in Meat Processing

  • Use of Advanced Cigarette Filter Technologies

  • Use of Artisan Cooking Method

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Alcoholic Beverages; Non-Alcoholic Beverages; Grain Products; Bakery And Confectionery; Frozen, Canned And Dried Food; Dairy Food; Meat, Poultry And Seafood; Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, And General Food; Animal And Pet Food; Tobacco Products; Other Foods Products
a) By Alcoholic Beverages: Beer (Breweries); Wine And Brandy (Wineries); Spirits (Distilleries)
b) By Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Coffee And Tea; Soft Drink And Ice
c) By Grain Products: Flour; Rice And Malt; Other Grain Products
d) By Bakery And Confectionery: Sugar And Confectionery Products; Cookie, Cracker, Pasta,And Tortilla; Bread And Bakery Products; Breakfast Cereal
e) By Frozen, Canned And Dried Food: Frozen Food; Canned And Ambient Food
f) By Dairy Food Market: Milk And Butter; Cheese, Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products; Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert
g) By Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market: Meat Products; Poultry; Seafood
h) By Syrup, Seasoning, Oils And General Food Market: Fats And Oils; Seasoning And Dressing; Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate
i) By Animal And Pet Food Market: Animal Food; Pet Food
j) By Tobacco Products Market: Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos; Smoking And Other Tobacco Products
k) By Other Foods Market: Perishable Prepared Food; Snack Food; All Other Miscellaneous Food
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Other Channels
3) By Nature: Organic; Conventional Food And Beverages

Companies Mentioned

  • Nestle S.A

  • PepsiCo, Inc.

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev

  • JBS S.A

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w68oa

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


