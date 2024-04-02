Food, cars: Where NJ consumer prices could increase after Baltimore port closure

With traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore paused for the foreseeable future, economists are warning consumers may feel pain in the wallet for at least the next few weeks, for products ranging from food to automobiles.

The port is closed after the Dali container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge last Tuesday, causing it to collapse, trapping more than 40 ships in the port, and keeping out other ships en route to the port, according to Reuters.

Shortly after the bridge collapsed, the Port of Baltimore suspended vessel traffic “until further notice,” its website said. Ports around the country, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, rushed to fill in the demand. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the site of the bridge collapse this week.

One key consumer product where prices could go up is automobiles, 800,000 of which mainly traveled in and out of the Baltimore port last year, according to Johns Hopkins University operations management expert Tinglong Dai.

Any cars from Europe and Mexico are funneled through the port, and Detroit automakers ship cars out overseas from the Baltimore port, Dai said.

Automakers must “rush to divert their cargo ships that are on the way,” Dai wrote on the Johns Hopkins website, a tall order given that the Baltimore port was specialized for cars to easily roll on and off the cargo ships.

“On the consumer side, we’re likely to see delays in delivery,” he wrote, “depending on how quickly vehicle inventories are depleted, and perhaps price increases in certain cases.”

Auto prices could rise 5%

Certain commodities with high demand, including cars, could see short-term price increases of up to 5%, which “some dealers might attribute to the closure of Baltimore,” said Nicholas Economides, an economics professor at New York University.

"Several factors, including the length of the port’s closure and the capacity of alternate ports, are two key elements," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com in Los Angeles, told the Detroit Free Press.

John Bozzella, CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, recently told NPR that car prices in the near future will depend on “the extent to which companies can find these workarounds and the extent to which this part of the Port of Baltimore is disrupted.”

“So in other words, how long will that pass into the port be closed? To what extent will the repair of the bridge and the rebuilding of the bridge affect transit in and out of the port?” he said in the interview.

As NPR pointed out, some of the port is still operational. Volkswagen and BMW ship to the Tradepoint Atlantic terminal, which is at the mouth of the harbor and not blocked by the collapsed bridge.

General Motors and Ford are rerouting their Baltimore shipments to other ports, according to Reuters.

The Baltimore port is the closest port on the East Coast to the Midwest region. Kevin Lyons, a supply chain management professor at Rutgers University, pointed out that the port is known for receiving farming equipment headed to the Midwest.

“Delays due to the bridge collapse will impact the farming industry due to the growing season occurring now, so this is a critical time,” he told NorthJersey.com. These delays "could impact planting and harvesting which will add costs to the food supply chain."

Lessons from COVID-19?

Dai, the Johns Hopkins professor, wrote that “given the resilience we’ve built into our supply chains since the early 2020s, any disruptions should be less significant.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers across the nation have switched from the “just in time” model to the “just in case” mode of inventory, Abe Eshkenazi, head of the Association for Supply Chain Management, told NorthJersey.com.

Just in case is an “inventory strategy where companies keep large inventories on hand,” wrote Caroline Banton with the finance website Investopedia.

“This type of inventory management strategy aims to minimize the probability that a product will sell out of stock,” Banton wrote.

Alternatively, the “just in time” strategy calls for manufacturing goods just after the orders have come in, to minimize costs.

“We’ve built up inventories, we’ve built up buffers to ensure that we do have sufficient inventory to maintain production in the short-term,” Eshkenazi said.

