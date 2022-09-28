U.S. markets closed

Food Clamshells Market Size worth $ 2.3 Billion by 2030 - States TMR Analysis

  • Given the rising need for rigid containers in the food business, the global market for food clamshells is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast timeline

  • The food clamshells market is anticipated to be driven by advances in intelligent packaging, which is anticipated to stay

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global food clamshells market was clocked at US$ 1.5 Bn. Market study on stock clamshell packaging estimate the market to rise at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2030. By 2030, the global food clamshells market is expected to touch US$ 2.3 Bn. Due to the rising demand for dependable and secured rigid packaging containers in the food business, the global market for food clamshells is expanding at a steady rate. Food goods must be protected from the outside environment during storage and transit. Demand for clamshells in retail food packaging is also increasing as a result of this.

End customers are becoming more and more interested in the availability of paper and paperboard clamshells since it allays their concerns about sustainability. With the aid of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, producers in the global food clamshells market are concentrating on developing creative packaging options for food products. In order to diversify their income streams, food clamshell manufacturers & wholesalers can take advantage of incremental possibilities by creating intelligent packaging solutions.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84974

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Food clamshells are used to package items including frozen foods, vegetables, fruits, salads, bakery goods, and sandwiches. Clamshell containers for food are lightweight and affordable. Food clamshells are becoming more and more common in the packaging sector owing to their many benefits, including resealability, usability, and contamination prevention.

  • As disposable income rises and people lead busier lifestyles, ready-to-eat food items and convenience meals are getting more and more popular, which is expected to drive demand for custom clamshell packaging supplier. Due to the phenomenal growth in the working population, eating patterns in metropolitan regions are changing. The World Bank Group reports that about 65% of the overall population lives in urban areas. Due to the rise in popularity of packaged foods, this is anticipated to raise demand for food clamshells. Food clamshells are a popular option for food packaging due to their simplicity of use.

  • The global food clamshells market is anticipated to grow due to of technological advancements in packaging equipment. Manufacturers of plastic punnets can benefit greatly from the development of high-speed forming and packing equipment. The use of artificial intelligence and robotics (AI) in packaging is expected to increase the range of potential applications for punnets in the long run.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84974

Global Food Clamshells Market: Growth Drivers

  • Food clamshells are increasingly using RFID labels and QR codes since they make product tracing and tracking simple. In the food clamshells industry, intelligent packaging is anticipated to progress further. These techniques encourage product distinctiveness, which directly affects a product's shelf appeal. These factors are likely to bolster growth of the global food clamshells market in the years to come.

Global Food Clamshells Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Klockner Pentaplast GmbH Co. & KG

  • Placon Corporation Inc.

  • Smurfit Kappa Group plc

  • Novolex Company

  • International Paper Company

  • Sonoco Products Company

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84974

Global Food Clamshells Market: Segmentation

Material Type

  • Plastic

  • Paper & Paperboard

Product Type

  • Mock Clamshells

  • 2-piece Clamshells

  • Tri-fold Clamshells

Application

  • Fruits & Vegetables

  • Ready-to-eat Food

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Frozen Food

  • Others

Packaging Research Reports

Paper & Paperboard Trays Market - Paper And Paperboard Trays Market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$4,444.3 Mn in 2017 to reach a valuation of US$5,893.9 Mn by 2022 end. The market is forecast to clock a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Paper Straws Market - paper straws market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 5.2 Bn by 2028, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Poly Coated Paper Market - Poly Coated Paper Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 29.9 Bn by the end of 2031, estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market - flexible packaging paper market is expected to reach the value of US$ 65.2 Bn by the end of 2029, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2029.

Inverted Pouches Market - Inverted Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$19.3 Mn By the End of 2027, it is Estimated to expand at a CAGR 7% From 2019 – 2027.

Retort Pouches Market - Retort Pouches Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 1456.8 Mn  By the End of 2025, it is Estimated to expand at a CAGR 6.5% By 2025.

Mulch Films Market - Mulch Films Market was valued at US$ 5 Bn in 2021 It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2026

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Rigid Plastic Packaging Market was valued at US$ 174.3 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2029

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-clamshells-market-size-worth--2-3-billion-by-2030---states-tmr-analysis-301634637.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

