Food Clamshells Market Size worth $ 2.3 Billion by 2030 - States TMR Analysis

Given the rising need for rigid containers in the food business, the global market for food clamshells is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast timeline

The food clamshells market is anticipated to be driven by advances in intelligent packaging, which is anticipated to stay

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global food clamshells market was clocked at US$ 1.5 Bn. Market study on stock clamshell packaging estimate the market to rise at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2030. By 2030, the global food clamshells market is expected to touch US$ 2.3 Bn. Due to the rising demand for dependable and secured rigid packaging containers in the food business, the global market for food clamshells is expanding at a steady rate. Food goods must be protected from the outside environment during storage and transit. Demand for clamshells in retail food packaging is also increasing as a result of this.

End customers are becoming more and more interested in the availability of paper and paperboard clamshells since it allays their concerns about sustainability. With the aid of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, producers in the global food clamshells market are concentrating on developing creative packaging options for food products. In order to diversify their income streams, food clamshell manufacturers & wholesalers can take advantage of incremental possibilities by creating intelligent packaging solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

Food clamshells are used to package items including frozen foods, vegetables, fruits, salads, bakery goods, and sandwiches. Clamshell containers for food are lightweight and affordable. Food clamshells are becoming more and more common in the packaging sector owing to their many benefits, including resealability, usability, and contamination prevention.

As disposable income rises and people lead busier lifestyles, ready-to-eat food items and convenience meals are getting more and more popular, which is expected to drive demand for custom clamshell packaging supplier. Due to the phenomenal growth in the working population, eating patterns in metropolitan regions are changing. The World Bank Group reports that about 65% of the overall population lives in urban areas. Due to the rise in popularity of packaged foods, this is anticipated to raise demand for food clamshells. Food clamshells are a popular option for food packaging due to their simplicity of use.

The global food clamshells market is anticipated to grow due to of technological advancements in packaging equipment. Manufacturers of plastic punnets can benefit greatly from the development of high-speed forming and packing equipment. The use of artificial intelligence and robotics (AI) in packaging is expected to increase the range of potential applications for punnets in the long run.

Global Food Clamshells Market: Growth Drivers

Food clamshells are increasingly using RFID labels and QR codes since they make product tracing and tracking simple. In the food clamshells industry, intelligent packaging is anticipated to progress further. These techniques encourage product distinctiveness, which directly affects a product's shelf appeal. These factors are likely to bolster growth of the global food clamshells market in the years to come.

Global Food Clamshells Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH Co. & KG

Placon Corporation Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Novolex Company

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products Company

Global Food Clamshells Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Product Type

Mock Clamshells

2-piece Clamshells

Tri-fold Clamshells

Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Ready-to-eat Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Food

Others

