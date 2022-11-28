U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Food Colors Market Size Worth USD 4.77 Billion by 2026 | At a CAGR 8.19 %

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in food colors market are Dohler Group, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Symrise AG, Ingredion, Inc., Sensient Technologies, Kalsec, Inc., DDW, Inc., Chr. Hansen, Koninklijke DSM NV , Naturex & other.

Pune, India, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food colors market size is predicted to reach USD 4.77 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period. The growing demand for reused food products and carbonated potables will boost the food colors request trends during the cast period. The rising shift towards all-natural and chemical-free products will bolster the healthy growth of the request in the forthcoming times. In addition, the adding mindfulness regarding the benefits of factory- deduced food constituents will accelerate the food colors request profit in the forthcoming times.

According to the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Food Colors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 2,552.41 million in 2018.

The food colors market report delivers a comprehensive description of the market dynamics and structure by relating and furnishing information regarding the crucial market parts. It also focuses on an each- encompassing analysis of leading market players by fiscal position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and indigenous presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and geek analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment eventuality in the forthcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are presently enforcing in the food colors market.

It further examines the ways and factors persuading expansion, growth patterns, confining factors, and market strategies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-colors-market-102644

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Dohler Group

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

  • Symrise AG

  • Ingredion, Inc.

  • Sensient Technologies

  • Kalsec, Inc.

  • DDW, Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast CAGR

8.19 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 4.77 Billion

Base Year

2018

Food Colors Market Size in 2018

USD 2.55 Billion

Historical Data

2015-2017

No. of Pages

150

Segments Covered

By Type, By Source, By Application

Food Colors Market Growth Drivers

Increased Consumption of Processed Food Products and Beverages to Fuel the Demand for Food Colors Market

Stringent Regulations to Curtail the Growth of the Food Colors Market

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-colors-market-102644

Competitive Landscape:

Launch of Technology Centre by Symrise to Boost Market Prospects

Symrise AG, a global leader and producer of flavors and fragrances launch its new Asia-Pacific Flavor Innovation and Technology Centre. The Centre is aimed to contribute to Asia’s regional food & nutrition hub, whilst boosting the local food manufacturing capabilities. The announcement of the Innovation and Technology Centre will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years owing to the 30 € million expansion of its regional headquarters in Singapore, which will help food manufacturers in many ways. Furthermore, Chief Executive Officer of Symrise AG, Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, said in a statement, “Asia is fast becoming one of the main global sources of influence and inspiration for innovative food products. In addition, major centres for business, lifestyle, technology, health and nutrition like Singapore will be at the heart of this megatrend. He further added, “Similarly, Singapore will continue to be within the heart of our growth story and I believe the new research and innovation facilities will ignite greater collaboration, connectivity and creativity among industry stakeholders, that will further develop Singapore’s food research and manufacturing industry capabilities.” In addition, the growing consumption of food items among general population will subsequently aid the expansion of the food colors market.

Regional Analysis:

High Consumption of Packaged Food to Promote Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 667.77 million in 2018 and is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for natural food colors among manufacturers. The rising number of bans on synthetic colors for ecological and toxicological reasons will positively contribute to the growth of the market in North America. The increasing westernization and commercialization will bolster healthy growth of the market in the region. The rising demand for carbonated drinks will fuel demand for natural and synthetic colors, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The growing consumption of ready-to-eat snacks will create opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years. The surge in working population along with rising disposable income will stimulate growth in the countries of Asia Pacific

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/food-colors-market-102644

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type  Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Global Food Colors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Natural

        • Synthetic

        • Naturally-identical

        • Caramel

        • Others

      • By Source

        • Plant and Animals

        • Chemicals

        • Others

      • By Application

        • Processed Food Types

          • Dairy Types

          • Non-Dairy Types

        • Beverages

          • Alcoholic

          • Non-alcoholic

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Food Colors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Natural

        • Synthetic

        • Naturally-identical

        • Caramel

        • Others

      • By Source

        • Plant and Animals

        • Chemicals

        • Others

      • By Application

        • Processed Food Types

          • Dairy Types

          • Non-Dairy Types

        • Beverages

          • Alcoholic

          • Non-alcoholic

      • By Country (Value)

        • U.S

        • Canada

        • Mexico

TOC Continued…!   

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/food-colors-market-102644

Read Related Insights:

Food Flavors Market Size Projected to Reach USD 20.12 Billion by 2028 | Food Flavors Industry Revenue, Future Trends and Business Analysis by Forecast 2028

Functional Food and Beverage Market Size to Hit USD 529.66 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 9.5%

Ethnic Food Market to Hit USD 98.06 Billion by 2028 | LIVEKINDLY Announces Launch of Two Regional Products in China to Dominate Market; Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


