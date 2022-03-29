Food Contact Paper Market to grow by USD 57.69 billion from 2021 to 2026|Driven by Growing Sales of Food Products on E-Commerce Platforms |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The food contact paper market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Detmold Group, GASCOGNE Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Glatfelter Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi Group, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv LLC, Papertec Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, PT Parisindo Pratama, Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging Public Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. are some of the major market participants. The food contact paper market is set to grow by USD 57.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% according to the latest report by Technavio.

The key factor driving the global food contact paper market growth is the growing sales of food products on e-commerce platforms. The demand for various healthy food options like health snack bars is on the rise. Grocery sales are increasing, with online grocery sales in the US accounting for 15% to 20% of the e-commerce market in the country. Delivered basket, click, and collect, and fresh delivery are the various types of grocery e-commerce channels of sale. Large companies such as Amazon.com provide online grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh next-day delivery, Amazon subscribe and save, and Amazon dash button. The largest demographic of online shoppers, the millennials, is expected to drive the e-commerce market, owing to the ease of viewing and comparing products on mobile devices. The food and beverage segment is expected to emerge as the most promising area for e-commerce packaging solutions during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global food contact paper market growth is the volatility in the prices of raw materials. The price of pulp is determined by factors such as demand, inventory levels, production capacity, and competitive strategies. Hence, the price of pulp is beyond the control of vendors of food contact paper. The prices of raw materials, such as polymers and resins fluctuate as they are directly related to crude oil prices. A decline in crude oil prices in recent years has led players operating in the oil and gas industry to implement cost-cutting measures such as workforce layoffs and rig idling. The instability in the price of raw materials diminishes the profit margins of the vendors due to increased production costs, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The food contact paper market share growth by the non-poly coated segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the demand for non-poly coated food contact paper, primarily due to the rise in the sales of packaged food products, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for food contact paper in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for packaged processed food products, trade and export activities, and rapid urbanization will facilitate the food contact paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Food Contact Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 57.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.31 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Detmold Group, GASCOGNE Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Glatfelter Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Maesindo Indonesia Ltd., Malex Paper Products Sdn Bhd, Mondi Group, Nordic Paper AS, Pactiv LLC, Papertec Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, PT Parisindo Pratama, Quick Pack Pacific Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging Public Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Twin Rivers Paper Co. Inc., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

