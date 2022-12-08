U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Food Contact Paper Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report by 2029 | Comprehensive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in food contact Paper market are Mondi Plc, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj, BPM Inc, KRPA Holding CZ, and Other Key players

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food contact paper market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Food Contact Paper Market, 2022-2029.”

Paper packaging is considered to be smart and light. Additionally, lighter packing enhances shipping efficiency while lowering overall costs. Food packaging acts as a safety layer over the product, preventing pollution, micro creatures, viruses, and radiation contamination. While safeguarding the food content, they also ensure that the material does not leak out and reaches the customer in a safe and timely manner.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-contact-paper-market-104905

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

Region Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World

Segments Covered

By Product (Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Others)
By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Fresh Food, Dairy Products, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other)

Food Contact Paper Industry Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Light Weight Packaging Material to Boost the Market

Asian Pulp & Paper Group Collaborates with Three Major Companies for Sustainable Packaging in Mexico

What does the Report Offer?

The reports include detailed information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's market dynamics. It consists of a product, application, and competition analysis and an in-depth examination of the market segments for food contact paper.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Food Contact Paper:

  • Mondi Plc

  • Westrock Company

  • Pudumjee Paper Products

  • Asia Pulp & Paper Group

  • Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj

  • BPM Inc

  • KRPA Holding CZ

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-contact-paper-market-104905

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Light-Weight Material to Stimulate Growth

The global food contact paper market growth is expected to grow due to the increased demand for lightweight material features during the projected period. One of the most important industry trends is the demand for lightweight materials for packaging food and beverages. To cut costs, boost performance, and stay competitive, suppliers introduce lightweight and elevated paper grades. Lightweight packaging materials have minimal material used throughout the production process and high shipping efficiency, lowering expenses.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Number of Restaurants to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global food contact paper market share during the forecast period. It is used by a large number of affordable fast-food restaurants, bakeries, and cafes in the region. The public's demand for environmentally friendly things has pushed businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and use more eco-friendly materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The high demand for fast food, increased public awareness of environmental safety and conservation, legislative rules and laws that favor bio-degradable packing materials, and an increasing number of food contact paper vendors in the region, is expected to drive the market growth.

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into kraft paper, specialty paper, recycled paper, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into bakery & confectionery, fresh food, dairy products, fast food, baby food, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Food Packaging

During the Coronavirus pandemic, food delivery companies experienced rapid growth, prompting retailers to turn to paper wrapping as a cost-cutting option. The growing demand for recyclable and biodegradable packaging, customer preferences and behavior, desire for lightweight packaging, and growth in the business are all driving the market.

The food contact paper market report offers clarifications on:

  • What is the projected market worth?

  • What policies are adopted by the enterprises?

  • What are the key market trends, drivers, and restrictions?

  • Which country or region holds the maximum share in the global market?

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/food-contact-paper-market-104905

Read Related Insights:

Saudi Arabia Refractories Market Size, Share and Regional forecast 2022-2029

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Acrylonitrile Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


