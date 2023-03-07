U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,473.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,356.75
    +33.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.40
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    -0.47 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.50
    -14.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.31 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0667
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9360
    -0.0470 (-1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.79
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1440
    +0.2190 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,390.63
    -36.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.41
    +265.73 (+109.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,957.97
    +28.18 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the food contract manufacturing market are Nutrascience Labs Inc., Pacmoore Products Inc., Thrive Foods LLC, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, De Banketgroep B.V, Nu-World Foods, Fibro Foods, Tree Top Inc.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351351/?utm_source=GNW
, Van Law Food Products Inc., Cremica Agro Foods Ltd., Sk Food Group, Haco AG, Hindustan Foods Limited, Christy Quality Foods, and Nikken Foods.

The global food contract manufacturing market grew from $139.38 billion in 2022 to $154.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food contract manufacturing market is expected to grow to $220.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The food contract manufacturing market includes revenues earned by entities by providng food product development, beverage formulation, microbiome solutions, nutraceutical formulations, herbal formulation. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included

The food contract manufacturing are used to handle the manufacturing of food production activities through other agencies.This includes activities such as preparation of school food services, and in others, meals may be catered for an event.

Food contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing in which one company hires another firm to manufacture food products. This helps the customer company focus more on branding and marketing.

North America was the largest region in the food contract manufacturing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the food contract manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of services in the food contract manufacturing market are manufacturing services, packaging services, and research and development.Manufacturing services refer to services that are used in the food industry as they allow for the avoidance of investments in food production and packaging machinery, facilities, resources, and highly skilled personnel.

The various manufacturing processes include dry blending, spray drying, and extrusion.

Increasing food demand during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to propel the growth of the food contract manufacturing market going forward.The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes the COVID-19 infectious disease.

Most people infected with the virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness.Taking healthy and hot food at regular intervals helps to reduce the effect of COVID-19 and boosts immunity, which has thus increased the demand for food.

For instance, according to Oxford Press, a UK-based Oxford University Press, in 2020, in Europe, the demand for fresh bread increased by 76%, and frozen vegetables by 52%. Also, healthy food and beverage consumption increased, with vegetables by 33%, fruit by 29%, legumes by 26.5%, and extra virgin olive oil by 21.5%. Therefore, increased food demand during the pandemic is driving the growth of the food contract manufacturing market going forward.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the food contract manufacturing market.Major companies operating in the food contract manufacturing sector are focused on developing new innovative products to increase their market share.

For instance, in March 2022, EnWave Corporation, a Canada-based advanced technology company, launched its state-of-the-art vacuum-microwave toll drying facility, REVworx.This facility offers on-demand contract manufacturing services for the production of high-quality, vacuum-microwave dried snacks and ingredient applications for food companies of all sizes.

REVwork uses REV technology that would lower the upfront capital investment and increase speed to market.

In December 2021, Hearthside Foods Solutions, LLC, a US-based company operating in food contract manufacturing acquired Weston Foods Inc for a deal of $ 296 million.Through this acquisition, Hearthside Foods Solution aims to expand its production capabilities and enhance geographic coverage.

Weston Food Inc is a Canada-based contract manufacturer of fresh and frozen baked products.

The countries covered in the food contract manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The food contract manufacturing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food contract manufacturing market statistics, including food contract manufacturing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with the food contract manufacturing market share, detailed food contract manufacturing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food contract manufacturing industry. This food contract manufacturing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351351/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Oil lower after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell early Thursday, feeling pressure after weaker-than-expected import data from China. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery (CL00) (CL) (CLJ23) fell 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down 60 cents, or 0.7%, at $85.58 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • Exxon Mobil Sued For Horrifying Racial Discrimination

    There's a noose problem at an Exxon Mobil facility in Louisiana so bad that the federal government is suing the company over its failure to address the problem. At least five nooses were found at the company's Baton Rouge facility between 2016 and 2020, according to the lawsuit, and apparently the company didn't do much to curtail the acts of racial aggression. The fifth incident with a noose occurred in December 2020 and another was reported by a black employee in January of that year.

  • Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

    The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarize conversation threads and handle other queries. The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and Telenor

    Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and Telenor have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Verizon Raises Prices on Older Cellphone Plans

    The wireless carrier added a $2 per phone monthly fee as it looks to reinvigorate growth at its consumer unit.

  • Baker Hughes Plans for Multiple Years of Growth: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the biggest events on the calendar for the energy industry, with over 1,000 CEOs, policymakers and financiers due to speak.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winni

  • JetBlue bracing for DOJ to try to block takeover of Spirit Airlines, CEO says

    MARKET PULSE JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal.