Food court in downtown Topeka to offer favorites from Field of Greens, Break Room and more

Multiple food and drink options will soon be available at one site in downtown Topeka.

Chris Schultz, owner of the building at 909 S. Kansas Ave., on Friday unveiled his concept for a new food court to city officials, members of the community and neighboring businesses, dubbing it Cosmos Court.

Schultz said he feels great about the plan, considering all of the hard work that went into it.

"To be here today, to be able to share this moment with these people and to be able to say: 'Look, this is what's happening.' That's incredibly exciting to me," Schultz said. "And it makes me even more excited to think about how when construction is done, we're going to be able to share this kind of feeling. This connectivity with people, every day."

Schultz said he hopes to open in October or November of this year when construction is complete.

What is included in Cosmos Court?

Unique cloud-like lights wecome those visiting Cosmo Court at 909 S. Kansas Ave. as building and business owner Chris Schultz talks about the future of the space Friday.

The new mini food court will include Build-A-Bev (fountain drinks), Alf's Sweets and Sundries, Mom's Soups and Spuds, Cosmos Pizza, Schultzy's Slushes, The Break Room and Field of Greens.

Options include nachos, hotdogs, salads, baked potatoes, soups and sweets.

"We're bringing it all here to Kansas Avenue every single day," Schultz said, "and we're doing it for all you to be able to come down here and have an experience of your imagination to enjoy."

As construction progresses, Schultz will add Club Cosmos — a bar and nightclub — to the back of the facility. A new façade is on the horizon.

"It'll be a place where you can sit down and have dinner," Schultz said. "You know, it'll be a place where you can enjoy more of a dining area than what we have in this space."

Logan LaRocque, an employee at the new food court, said he's excited to be part of the food court team.

"I think it's going to be wonderful," LaRocque said. "I think it's going to be one of the situations where we're doing something unique, inventive and something that people haven't seen before and will very much enjoy."

Former Field of Greens closed its doors in March 2020

Logan LaRocque, employee at Cosmo Court, slices up personal pan pizzas Friday during the business reveal.

The 909 S. Kansas building was previously home to Field of Greens. It closed its doors on March 15, 2020, two days after a national emergency was declared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schultz opened the restaurant in 2002, and he and his brother Frank purchased the building in 2008. Field of Greens offered a 50-item salad bar, soups, sandwiches and a baked potato bar five days a week.

Schultz is also the owner of 911 S. Kansas Ave., which houses Juli's Coffee and Bistro, and previously was home to The Break Room, an entertainment and performance space.

Mayor Mike Padilla said he applauds Schultz for keeping the hope alive for the building after facing many trials and tribulations.

"I just think it's a testament to Chris for having stuck in there, hung in there with COVID and all the other challenges that a small business owner gets," Padilla said. "I think it's a great idea. I've seen similar operations in Kansas City where they've had a single building house multiple vendors, and it really brings in the flow of traffic."

Chris Schultz, left, shakes hands with mayor Mike Padilla, right, as he welcomes guests in to Cosmos Court at 909 S. Kansas Ave. Friday afternoon.

Schultz said he hopes the new space he's is creating provides a place for all families to enjoy.

"I want people to be able to make memories with their families, to bring their kids down here, that they're all going to remember all throughout their lives," he said.

