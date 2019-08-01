Food delivery company Waitr adds tamper-resistant bags to protect your food

Twitter More

Now you can know if your delivery worker is taste-testing your food order.

That's the purpose of new sealed bags from local restaurant delivery service Waitr. Seals added on restaurant to-go packaging will keep delivery workers and others honest; if the seal (a sticker with the Waitr logo, as seen up top) is broken, it's a clue that someone was in your order.

The move comes the same week a US Foods survey found that almost 30 percent of food delivery app workers sample food from an order and even more workers are tempted while transporting food. A strong 85 percent of customers said in that same survey that they wanted "tamper-evident labels" on their orders. Read more...

