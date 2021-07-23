U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,380.75
    +21.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,873.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,002.25
    +73.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.10
    +16.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.71
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.05
    -0.86 (-4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4810
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,424.00
    +598.67 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    788.81
    +15.76 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.98
    +58.68 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Food delivery firm Zomato surges 65% in key India debut

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Shares in Zomato, a Gurgaon-based food delivery company and first of India’s consumer tech startups to go public, closed up 64.7% in its debut day of trading in Mumbai, delivering a key insight into the appetite investors have for the world's second largest internet market's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Zomato’s shares traded all day above the issue price of 76 Indian rupees ($1) and surged as high as 138.9 Indian rupees ($1.87). The 12-year-old firm ended day one of trading on BSE in Mumbai at 125.2 Indian rupees ($1.68), securing a market cap of $13.2 billion, up from about $5 billion valuation it had attained in private markets during the startup’s fundraise earlier this year.

The startup’s $1.3 billion initial public offering was 40 times subscribed last week.

Friday's milestone of Zomato has equally been significant for the rest of the industry as startup founders and investors closely watched the firm's stock performance. India’s Twitter timeline on Friday was flooded with celebratory messages from industry colleagues.

Ashish Dave, India head of Mirae Asset, a backer of Zomato, said the listing and performance of Zomato today have delivered the missing piece of liquidity in Indian startup ecosystem.

"This validates that we can generate large IPOs, which then makes our startups more attractive for global LPs. It also gives Indian investors a chance to participate in the India tech journey rather than from watching it from sidelines," he told TechCrunch, adding that retail investors of this generation will finally find a way to get in on the action with the brands they recognize and have grown up with.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal was quick to reciprocate. In a blog post, Goyal wrote, “today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem. Jio’s prolific growth has set all of us up for unprecedented scale. Flipkart, Amazon, Ola, Uber, Paytm – have also over the years, collectively laid the railroads that are enabling companies like ours to build the India of the future.”

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we are no exception. Hundreds of people have selflessly played a part in making Zomato what it is today.”

Indian tech startups have raised a record amount of capital this year as some high-profile investors have doubled down in the South Asian market. Swiggy, Zomato's chief rival in India, said earlier this week it had raised $1.25 billion from SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and Prosus among others at a valuation of $5.5 billion.

A handful of other firms are also preparing to publicly list within a few months. Financial services startups Paytm and MobiKwik filed for their initial public offerings earlier this month. Online insurance aggregator Policybazaar is expected to file its paperwork within a few weeks.

"I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best. But I hope that the fact that we are here, inspires millions of Indians to dream bigger than we ever have, and build something way more incredible than what we can dream of," wrote Goyal.

Recommended Stories

  • Badminton-India's Sindhu forges ahead in empty stadium

    Tokyo's Musashino Forest Sport Plaza is a familiar venue for India's P.V. Sindhu - it's where she made it to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Japan Open, dancing to the deafening cheers and chants of spectators. But on Sunday, when the reigning women's singles world champion plays Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova, most of the seats at the stadium that can hold 7,200 people will be empty. "But I'm getting used to it because I've played a couple of tournaments now without a crowd ... I miss them, but we have to get used to these situations now," the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist said.

  • This is your final warning — Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. are dangerous to hold

    A dark cloud hanging over Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. could lead to a storm that washes away investors' funds, even those who are invested passively through mutual funds.

  • Snap up after posting earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Snap's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • China Considers Turning Tutoring Companies Into Non-Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering asking companies that offer tutoring on the school curriculum to go non-profit, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of a sweeping set of constraints that could decimate the country’s $100 billion education tech industry. Shares sank.In rules currently being mulled, the platforms will likely no longer be allowed to raise capital or go public, the people said, asking to not be identified because the information is not public. Listed firms will

  • AT&T falls on outlook, Texas Instruments confuses analysts, Minerd sees Bitcoin at $15K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why DiDi Global Got Crushed on Thursday

    The largest ridesharing company on the planet, China's DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), saw its stock price shrivel by more than 11% on Thursday. A Bloomberg article published that morning was the foot that slammed the brakes on the company.

  • Could Nokia Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Amid drastic changes to its business, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) continues to attract investor attention. Once the leading maker of mobile phones, it has redefined itself as a telecom equipment stock in the 5G era. Meme stocks do carry some potential for sharp upward moves that traders can capitalize on -- but can this telecom stock generate real wealth for long-term investors?

  • Why Daqo New Energy Stock Sank Today

    The polysilicon producer's stock is seeing big swings following the recent Shanghai IPO for its subsidiary.

  • Twitter up after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways Twitter's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Blasted 21% Higher on Thursday

    The roller-coaster-like trajectory that has been Co-Diagnostics' (NASDAQ: CODX) stock price climbed another hill on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics announced that its CoPrimer diagnostics platform, which underpins testing products -- like its popular-for-obvious-reasons Logix Smart for COVID-19 -- has been granted a patent in South Korea. "We believe that this patent granted by South Korea provides additional validation of the uniqueness and versatility of the CoPrimer platform," the company quoted CEO Dwight Egan as saying.

  • Canaccord: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 80%

    Are stocks heading up again? Or is momentum about to stall once more? After losing some ground recently, the past couple of sessions have witnessed a resumption of the upwards curve for the main indices. However, reading which way the market will turn next is no simple task right now. So, what’s an investor to do? A tried and trusted strategy is to follow the top analysts’ picks – especially those primed for some serious gains. With this in mind, the analysts at Canaccord Genuity, the largest in

  • 'It's probably not a bad thing if Clover does well,' CEO Garipalli says

    Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli talks about the overwhelming support and vehement opposition the company faces after going public in January.

  • Hot EV Startup Rivian Plans A Second Factory Ahead Of IPO

    Hot EV startup Rivian, backed by Amazon and Ford, plans a second assembly plant ahead of an IPO. In addition to electric vehicles, Rivian Automotive's second factory in the U.S. will build battery cells, sources told Reuters. "While it's early in an evolving process, Rivian is exploring locations for a second U.S. manufacturing facility," Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast told Reuters on Thursday, without providing further details.

  • 10 Best Large Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best large cap dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of large-cap stocks, and dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Large Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Large-cap stocks usually have a market capitalization of […]

  • Lucid Motors To Become One Of Biggest New EV Stocks After Debut, But Shareholder Vote Delayed

    Lucid Motors will soon go public with the luxury electric-vehicle startup poised to become one of the biggest new EV stocks.

  • Investing pioneer Charles Ellis says you’re just about guaranteed to get top returns in the stock market using this method

    Despite big changes in the stock market over the past 50 years, indexing is still the only sure way to get superior returns, he says.

  • AT&T: Buy, Hold or Sell?

    Shares of AT&T have struggled for many months. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see we can see a lot of intense activity the past five months. The moving averages have been little help in this wide swinging sideways market.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Whether or Not a Market Crash Is Near

    Maybe the market is about to crash, and maybe it isn't. These stocks look like good picks either way.

  • AT&T is spending an ‘awful lot’ to sustain their growth, Craig Moffett says

    Craig Moffett, MoffettNathanson Co-founder and Senior Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AT&T's Q2 financial results and what's next for the telecommunications company.&nbsp;&nbsp;