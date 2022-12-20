U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Food Dietary Fibers Market to Hit $7 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Food dietary fibers industry is expected to register 9.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand from food & beverages industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Food Dietary Fibers Market was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $ 7 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing healthcare & pharmaceutical spending is expected to boost the industry growth. A higher consumer awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to control lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among other key benefits may anchor market trends. The consumption of dietary fibers improves the digestive system and aids in the treatment of skin disorders.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5409


Nowadays, a large number of cosmetic products contain fruit and plant extracts. Most of the fibers used in the cosmetic business are a byproduct of the food processing sector. Citrus fruit and plant-based fibers are used in the production of anti-aging and whitening creams due to their detoxifying and antioxidant qualities.

Significant health benefits of soluble dietary fibers may attract customer attention

Global soluble food dietary fibers market was valued USD 1 billion in 2022. It is generally found in barley, oat bran, seeds, beans, nuts, lentils, peas, and fruits and vegetables. It dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance that helps lower glucose & blood cholesterol levels and slows digestion. Rising popularity of prebiotic components and increased awareness about low fat and calorie reduction will drive soluble dietary fiber consumption.

Key reasons for Food Dietary Fibers Market growth:

  1. Increasing demand from food & beverages industry

  2. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with increasing healthcare spending

Low calorie consumption trends boost the sales of breakfast cereals & snacks

Food dietary fibers industry share from breakfast cereals & snacks applications will witness over 9.5% CAGR through 2032. The addition of dietary fibers in breakfast cereals helps in reducing the calorie and fat content, thereby improving the nutrition value of the product. The robust demand for breakfast products in Asia Pacific owing to evolving dietary patterns and the influence of food trends in developed regions will drive dietary fiber consumption in the region. Government initiatives to enhance nutrition intake among people will also add impetus to the overall market trends.

Increasing health consciousness drives dietary fibers uptake in APAC industry share

Asia Pacific food dietary fibers market will witness 10% CAGR through the forecast timeframe. There is increasing consumer preference toward food products containing high fiber content. Research findings demonstrate a set of key benefits offered by different types of dietary fiber, which are directly related to their physicochemical properties. These includes water binding capability, solubility, viscosity, and bulking ability. Significant R&D investments are made by major market players owing to the rising consumer demand for high-quality & efficient food products. The aim is to provide multiple health benefits, which will propel the industry forecast in the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5409

Competitive landscape of global food dietary fibers market outlook

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Lonza Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Roquette Freres, Royal DSM, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Sudzucker, Kerry Group, Ceamsa, SunOpta, Inc., Interfiber, Solvaira Specialties, and Grain Processing Corporation are some key players operating in the global food dietary fibers market. To stay afloat in an increasingly competitive market, companies are focusing on product improvement and new product launch.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Dietary fibers industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032
2.1.1    Business Trends
2.1.2    Product trends
2.1.3    Source trends
2.1.4    Application trends
2.1.5    Regional trends
Chapter 3   Food Dietary Fibers Market Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    COVID-19 overview on world economy
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Regulatory landscape
3.5    Technology landscape
3.6    Raw material trends
3.7    Industry best practices & key buying criteria
3.8    Innovation and sustainability
3.8.1    Chicory root-based inulin
3.8.2    Nano Fibrillated Cellulose (NFC)
3.8.3    Wood-based dietary fiber
3.9    Pricing analysis, 2018-2032
3.9.1    Regional pricing
3.9.2    Cost structure analysis, 2020
3.10    Industry impact forces
3.10.1    Growth drivers
3.10.1.1    Increasing demand from food & beverages industry
3.10.1.2    Growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with increasing healthcare spending
3.10.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1    Harmful effects of excessive dietary fiber intake along with stringent regulations
3.11    Global dietary products overview
3.11.1    Trends
3.11.2    Consumer requirements
3.11.2.1    Improving athletic performance
3.11.2.2    Reduce dependency on pharmaceuticals
3.11.2.3    Enhancing personal appearance
3.12    Growth potential analysis, 2020
3.13    Competitive landscape, 2020
3.14    Porter’s analysis
3.15    PESTEL Analysis
3.16    Impact of COVID-19 on Food Dietary Fibers Industry, by application
3.17    Insight on combinations of fibers within baked goods
3.18    Impact of high fiber content on food products

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


