Food Dietary Fibers Market to Hit $7 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Food dietary fibers industry is expected to register 9.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand from food & beverages industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Food Dietary Fibers Market was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $ 7 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing healthcare & pharmaceutical spending is expected to boost the industry growth. A higher consumer awareness regarding the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to control lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among other key benefits may anchor market trends. The consumption of dietary fibers improves the digestive system and aids in the treatment of skin disorders.

Nowadays, a large number of cosmetic products contain fruit and plant extracts. Most of the fibers used in the cosmetic business are a byproduct of the food processing sector. Citrus fruit and plant-based fibers are used in the production of anti-aging and whitening creams due to their detoxifying and antioxidant qualities.

Significant health benefits of soluble dietary fibers may attract customer attention

Global soluble food dietary fibers market was valued USD 1 billion in 2022. It is generally found in barley, oat bran, seeds, beans, nuts, lentils, peas, and fruits and vegetables. It dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance that helps lower glucose & blood cholesterol levels and slows digestion. Rising popularity of prebiotic components and increased awareness about low fat and calorie reduction will drive soluble dietary fiber consumption.

Key reasons for Food Dietary Fibers Market growth:

Increasing demand from food & beverages industry Growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with increasing healthcare spending

Low calorie consumption trends boost the sales of breakfast cereals & snacks

Food dietary fibers industry share from breakfast cereals & snacks applications will witness over 9.5% CAGR through 2032. The addition of dietary fibers in breakfast cereals helps in reducing the calorie and fat content, thereby improving the nutrition value of the product. The robust demand for breakfast products in Asia Pacific owing to evolving dietary patterns and the influence of food trends in developed regions will drive dietary fiber consumption in the region. Government initiatives to enhance nutrition intake among people will also add impetus to the overall market trends.

Increasing health consciousness drives dietary fibers uptake in APAC industry share

Asia Pacific food dietary fibers market will witness 10% CAGR through the forecast timeframe. There is increasing consumer preference toward food products containing high fiber content. Research findings demonstrate a set of key benefits offered by different types of dietary fiber, which are directly related to their physicochemical properties. These includes water binding capability, solubility, viscosity, and bulking ability. Significant R&D investments are made by major market players owing to the rising consumer demand for high-quality & efficient food products. The aim is to provide multiple health benefits, which will propel the industry forecast in the region.

Competitive landscape of global food dietary fibers market outlook

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Lonza Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Roquette Freres, Royal DSM, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Sudzucker, Kerry Group, Ceamsa, SunOpta, Inc., Interfiber, Solvaira Specialties, and Grain Processing Corporation are some key players operating in the global food dietary fibers market. To stay afloat in an increasingly competitive market, companies are focusing on product improvement and new product launch.

