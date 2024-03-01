Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a good week for Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 2.9% to S$1.44. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$426m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.11. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Food Empire Holdings' five analysts is for revenues of US$463.6m in 2024. This would reflect a notable 8.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 5.1% to US$0.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$447.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of S$1.64, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Food Empire Holdings analyst has a price target of S$1.84 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at S$1.45. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Food Empire Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Food Empire Holdings'historical trends, as the 8.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 10.0% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 2.9% annually. So although Food Empire Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Food Empire Holdings following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

