We Like Food Empire Holdings' (SGX:F03) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Food Empire Holdings' (SGX:F03) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Food Empire Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$71m ÷ (US$403m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Food Empire Holdings has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Food Empire Holdings

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Food Empire Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Food Empire Holdings for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Food Empire Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 71% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Food Empire Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 193% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Food Empire Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Food Empire Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.