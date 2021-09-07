Food Emulsifiers Market records a CAGR of 5.07% by 2025|Technavio

Businesses will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the food emulsifiers market and it is poised to grow by USD 915.23 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5.07% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The COVID-19 impact report on the food emulsifiers market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Emulsifiers Market

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The company offers consistent, cost-effective, naturally derived emulsifiers for a broad range of applications including paints and coatings, oil well drilling, plastics, and personal care items.

BASF SE

The company offers emulsifiers for baked goods and aerating systems or whipping agents for various food applications including sponge cakes, whipping creams, desserts, and ice cream.

Cargill Inc.

The company offers unique emulsifiers such as Lecithin and StarDesign Power.

Food Emulsifiers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food emulsifiers market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

The food emulsifiers market is driven by growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries, the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers, and rising health concerns and demands for low-fat foods. In addition, other factors such as new product development, increase in strategic alliances, and growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies are expected to trigger the food emulsifiers market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

