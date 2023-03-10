Food emulsifiers market size to grow by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global food emulsifiers market size is estimated to grow by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries, the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers, and rising health concerns and demand for low-fat foods. However, the rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers will impede market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

The growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Manufacturers of bakery and confectionery products use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity and avoid damage during handling. Emulsifiers act as functional additives and provide various advantages during the processing and storage of chocolates and sugar confectioneries. In foods that contain dispersed fat phases, such as caramel and toffee, emulsifiers break down the fat into small fat globules. They also provide lubrication, which eases the processing of food. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Food emulsifiers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (mono-di-glycerides and derivatives, lecithin, and others) and application (bakery and confectionery, convenience foods, dairy products, and others).

The mono-di-glycerides and derivatives segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. These products are glycerin-based fatty acid esters that help improve the surface activity that is necessary for the proper stabilization and homogenization of processed foods. Monoglycerides, diglycerides, and derivatives are used in the production of dairy and bakery products such as cakes, ice creams, margarine, and bread.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food emulsifiers market.

APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high popularity of natural emulsifiers as well as low-fat ingredients. The demand for processed food items, especially RTE and low-fat foods, has increased in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Various vendors have opened new production facilities in this region to expand their presence. These factors have led to an increase in the use of emulsifiers in the region.

Food emulsifiers market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

Emulsifiers are essential ingredients in processed foods.

Hence, there is a high demand for emulsifiers among manufacturers of such foods.

Emulsifiers can bind water and oil and improve the processing rate and shelf life, which leads to the production of high-quality food products.

Manufacturers of various bakery and confectionery products and convenience/RTE foods regularly utilize food emulsifiers.

Such factors will drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers is challenging market growth.

Enzymes and emulsifiers are used in the bakery industry as stalling agents.

Hence, enzymes are ideal alternatives to emulsifiers, which poses a major threat to the global market.

In addition, enzymes are more cost-effective.

They are often used during the handling, mixing, and fermentation stage of dough.

These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this food emulsifiers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the food emulsifiers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food emulsifiers market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food emulsifiers market vendors

Food Emulsifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 925.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LASENOR EMUL SL, Lonza Group Ltd., Oleon NV, Puratos Group NV, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Palsgaard AS, and Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

