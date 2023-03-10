U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

Food emulsifiers market size to grow by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries to boost the market- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global food emulsifiers market size is estimated to grow by USD 925.9 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries, the multifunctionality of food emulsifiers, and rising health concerns and demand for low-fat foods. However, the rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers will impede market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2023-2027

The growing demand from bakeries and confectioneries is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Manufacturers of bakery and confectionery products use emulsifiers to achieve viscosity and avoid damage during handling. Emulsifiers act as functional additives and provide various advantages during the processing and storage of chocolates and sugar confectioneries. In foods that contain dispersed fat phases, such as caramel and toffee, emulsifiers break down the fat into small fat globules. They also provide lubrication, which eases the processing of food. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Food emulsifiers market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (mono-di-glycerides and derivatives, lecithin, and others) and application (bakery and confectionery, convenience foods, dairy products, and others).

  • The mono-di-glycerides and derivatives segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. These products are glycerin-based fatty acid esters that help improve the surface activity that is necessary for the proper stabilization and homogenization of processed foods. Monoglycerides, diglycerides, and derivatives are used in the production of dairy and bakery products such as cakes, ice creams, margarine, and bread.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global food emulsifiers market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food emulsifiers market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high popularity of natural emulsifiers as well as low-fat ingredients. The demand for processed food items, especially RTE and low-fat foods, has increased in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Various vendors have opened new production facilities in this region to expand their presence. These factors have led to an increase in the use of emulsifiers in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Food emulsifiers market Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing demand for emulsifiers from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

  • Emulsifiers are essential ingredients in processed foods.

  • Hence, there is a high demand for emulsifiers among manufacturers of such foods.

  • Emulsifiers can bind water and oil and improve the processing rate and shelf life, which leads to the production of high-quality food products.

  • Manufacturers of various bakery and confectionery products and convenience/RTE foods regularly utilize food emulsifiers.

  • Such factors will drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The rising demand for enzymes as substitutes for emulsifiers is challenging market growth.

  • Enzymes and emulsifiers are used in the bakery industry as stalling agents.

  • Hence, enzymes are ideal alternatives to emulsifiers, which poses a major threat to the global market.

  • In addition, enzymes are more cost-effective.

  • They are often used during the handling, mixing, and fermentation stage of dough.

  • These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this food emulsifiers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the food emulsifiers market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the food emulsifiers market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food emulsifiers market vendors

Related Reports:

The gluten-free food market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,175.34 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bakery, snacks, and others) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail, and drug stores).

The organic food and beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 310.08 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (organic fruits and vegetables, organic dairy products, organic prepared foods, organic meat, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Food Emulsifiers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 925.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 30%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Corbion NV, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LASENOR EMUL SL, Lonza Group Ltd., Oleon NV, Puratos Group NV, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Univar Solutions Inc., Palsgaard AS, and Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global food emulsifiers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Mono-di-glycerides and derivatives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Lecithin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Convenience foods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Dairy products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.4 BASF SE

  • 12.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.6 Corbion NV

  • 12.7 Croda International Plc

  • 12.8 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.9 Ingredion Inc.

  • 12.10 Kerry Group Plc

  • 12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.12 LASENOR EMUL SL

  • 12.13 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 12.14 Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Solvay SA

  • 12.16 Stepan Co.

  • 12.17 Univar Solutions Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Food Emulsifiers Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-emulsifiers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-925-9-million-from-2022-to-2027--growing-demand-from-bakeries-and-confectioneries-to-boost-the-market--technavio-301765876.html

SOURCE Technavio

