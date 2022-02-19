U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,278.74
    -478.09 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Food Enzymes Market in Canada to grow by USD 35.41 million| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.02% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others) and application (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products).

Attractive Opportunities in Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The food enzymes market in Canada is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • BASF SE

  • BRENNTAG SE

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Jiagen Biotechnologies Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Novo Holdings AS

  • Puratos NV/SA

  • Ultra Bio-Logics Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the carbohydrase segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for carbohydrates is increasing continuously due to the rising consumption of amylase, alpha-galactosidase, lactase, and other enzymes in the brewery and dairy industries.

By application, the bakery segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Food enzymes operate as a catalyst for biological reactions in bread products, improving their quality.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the food enzymes market growth in Canada is the rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food. Processing and packaging can extend the shelf life of food products. Therefore, food manufacturers are replacing fresh farm produce with processed foods. Consumption of fat-rich and calorie-laden foods that lack essential micronutrients impedes the normal metabolism in humans. Processed food manufacturers are increasing the use of food enzymes in their products, as these enzymes break down the complex carbohydrates and fats present in foods and support digestion and metabolism.

The food enzymes market growth in Canada is hindered by the availability of substitutes. Emulsifiers have similar characteristics and uses as food enzymes. There is intense competition in the food and beverage industry in Canada regarding the use of emulsifiers and enzymes. Thus, vendors need a keen focus on innovation, customer value enhancement, and exploration of lucrative market opportunities globally to sustain the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the food enzymes market in Canada.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food enzymes market growth in Canada during the next five years

  • Estimation of the food enzymes market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the food enzymes market in Canada

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food enzymes market vendors in Canada

Related Reports:

Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Enzymes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Enzymes Market Scope in Canada

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 35.41 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.02

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jiagen Biotechnologies Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novo Holdings AS, Puratos NV/SA, and Ultra Bio-Logics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Carbohydrase - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Protease - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Lipase - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dairy and frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Meat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • BASF SE

  • BRENNTAG SE

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Jiagen Biotechnologies Inc.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Novo Holdings AS

  • Puratos NV/SA

  • Ultra Bio-Logics Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-enzymes-market-in-canada-to-grow-by-usd-35-41-million-technavio-301484983.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Canada minister says protest must not usurp govt.

    Top Canadian Ministers say the protesters must leave and should not be allowed to "usurp the authority of democratically elected governments." (Feb. 18)

  • CMC Markets' (LON:CMCX) investors will be pleased with their splendid 189% return over the last three years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.54

    British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( LON:BATS ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of May to...

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Why Fisker Stock Stalled Today

    Investor sentiment dimmed following the company's latest earnings release, compounded by several analyst price target cuts. On Friday, these factors drove Fisker's share price down by almost 9%. The latest in a series of Fisker stock price target reductions occurred Friday morning.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Charlie Munger explains why Berkshire didn't make any big acquisitions during the pandemic

    Global mergers and acquisitions activity hit record highs during the pandemic as companies took significant steps to shape the trajectory of their futures in a post-COVID world. However, Berkshire Hathaway notably did not acquire any large companies throughout the pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio Hit as Roku, Tesla, Roblox Shares Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Cathie Wood described her speculative tech strategy as a “deep-value” portfolio loaded with underpriced companies, another tumultuous trading session is making some big names she owns even cheaper.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateThe Housing Boom’s M

  • A Perfect Storm Cut Shopify Stock in Half; Is It Time to Buy?

    The stock market is in brutal mode right now and signaling to the pandemic era stars that it is payback time. For example, shares of Shopify (SHOP) have shed 51% year-to-date with 16% of the decline coming in Wednesday’s session, following the Canadian ecommerce giant’s Q4 report. That is despite the company beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue increased by 41% year-over-year to reach $1.38 billion - $40 million above the consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.37

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell Again Today Despite an Analyst Upgrade

    A new and glowing analyst research note couldn't keep the bears from clawing Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock Friday. The content delivery network operator's shares fell by 3% due to lingering pessimism days after it published its latest earnings report. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan was the prognosticator banging the table for Fastly on Friday.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Bitcoin Will Continue to Fall in March to Low Levels

    A prominent crypto analyst advised ordinary investors to wait for a bitcoin rally before buying altcoins like ethererum, XRP, solana and dogecoin.

  • Here's Why Redfin Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) lost 20% of their value on Friday, following the release of the real estate company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Redfin continues to take share in the $43 trillion U.S. housing market, thanks to its proven ability to help its customers sell their homes faster and for higher prices. The rising popularity of its website and mobile apps -- average monthly users rose 10% to 47 million in 2021 -- resulted in houses on Redfin's platform selling roughly five days faster and for $1,600 more than comparable homes listed by rival brokerages.