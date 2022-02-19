Food Enzymes Market in Canada to grow by USD 35.41 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.02% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others) and application (bakery, confectionery, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and meat products).

Attractive Opportunities in Food Enzymes Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The food enzymes market in Canada is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

BRENNTAG SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Jiagen Biotechnologies Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novo Holdings AS

Puratos NV/SA

Ultra Bio-Logics Inc.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the carbohydrase segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for carbohydrates is increasing continuously due to the rising consumption of amylase, alpha-galactosidase, lactase, and other enzymes in the brewery and dairy industries.

By application, the bakery segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Food enzymes operate as a catalyst for biological reactions in bread products, improving their quality.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the key drivers supporting the food enzymes market growth in Canada is the rise in awareness about healthy and nutritional food. Processing and packaging can extend the shelf life of food products. Therefore, food manufacturers are replacing fresh farm produce with processed foods. Consumption of fat-rich and calorie-laden foods that lack essential micronutrients impedes the normal metabolism in humans. Processed food manufacturers are increasing the use of food enzymes in their products, as these enzymes break down the complex carbohydrates and fats present in foods and support digestion and metabolism.

The food enzymes market growth in Canada is hindered by the availability of substitutes. Emulsifiers have similar characteristics and uses as food enzymes. There is intense competition in the food and beverage industry in Canada regarding the use of emulsifiers and enzymes. Thus, vendors need a keen focus on innovation, customer value enhancement, and exploration of lucrative market opportunities globally to sustain the market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food enzymes market growth in Canada during the next five years

Estimation of the food enzymes market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food enzymes market in Canada

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food enzymes market vendors in Canada

Food Enzymes Market Scope in Canada Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.41 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.02 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Jiagen Biotechnologies Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novo Holdings AS, Puratos NV/SA, and Ultra Bio-Logics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

