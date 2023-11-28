Food + Farm Exploration Center opens this weekend in Plover after 4 years of planning

PLOVER – Guests will soon be able to explore all things agriculture when the new Food + Farm Exploration Center opens its doors Dec. 2.

The center’s opening marks the end of four years of planning to create the 50,000-square-foot building on 24 acres south of Lake Pacawa in Plover. The Farming for the Future Foundation, established in 2018, saw a need to reconnect people in the area with the food they eat and help facilitate relationships with the farmers who grow it. That concept led to the Food + Farm Exploration Center, a place that connects agriculture, education, STEM and workforce development.

Dick Pavelski, the center’s founder and president, said the facility will bring people to the table to learn about sustainable farming, technology and how food goes from growing in fields to grocery stores all over the world.

The work done in Wisconsin stretches beyond state borders, extending throughout the entire country. Frito-Lay and its parent company, PepsiCo, value the impact of Wisconsin agriculture. Steven James, the senior director of North American Potatoes at PepsiCo, said Frito-Lay and PepsiCo are proud of their deep history in Wisconsin, and he said the company is proud to work with farmers to produce the brand’s products. He pointed to the new Food + Farm Exploration Center as vital to share more information about modern agriculture.

“Farmers are at the cutting-edge of technology and sustainability, and the Food + Farm Exploration Center is a critical step forward in how we educate the public on the capabilities of modern agriculture,” James said. “We’re honored to play a role in helping others appreciate the importance of sustainable farming practices, ensuring our farmers’ lands are viable for generations to come.”

The organization broke ground on the Food + Farm Exploration Center in 2022, and the facility includes a teaching farm, a children’s museum, a science center and community workshop that focuses on celebrating food and farming. More than 60 hands-on exhibits at the center will focus on different areas of farming, agricultural technology, crop productions and careers. The center also features the world’s largest potato masher that was installed in May outside of the building.

The Food + Farm Exploration Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 3400 Innovation Drive in Plover. The center will be closed Mondays. For more information, visit explorefoodandfarm.org or find Food + Farm Exploration Center on Facebook.

