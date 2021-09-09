Food Flavors Market 2021-2025 |Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Kerry Group Plc, among others to contribute to the market growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food flavors market has the potential to grow by USD 4.21 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the premiumization in the food and beverage industry and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Food Flavors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food Flavors Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

Food Flavors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the food flavors market in the packaged foods & meats industry include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Food Flavors Market size

Food Flavors Market trends

Food Flavors Market industry analysis

Market trend such as increasing demand for food flavors in processed foods is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as stringent food safety regulations and guidelines may threaten the growth of the market.

Food Flavors Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist food flavors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food flavors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food flavors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food flavors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Natural flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Artificial flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

McCormick and Company Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

