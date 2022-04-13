Food Fortifying Agents Market to record USD 41.47 Bn growth | North America to occupy 33% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food fortifying agents market size is expected to increase by USD 41.47 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Fortifying Agents Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global food fortifying agents market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and domestic players in different countries. Vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), expansions, and partnerships, along with new product development to expand their presence. Technavio identifies Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Levex, Nestle SA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Omya International AG, Prime Merchantiles International Ltd., ProXES GmbH, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Wenda Ingredients LLC, Kellogg Co., and PPG Industries Inc. as dominant players in the market.

Although the rising concerns on ever-increasing health problems, growing aging population, and rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent government regulations, the high cost related to food fortifying agents, and multi-page labeling on the rise will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our full report offers a detailed analysis of the successful growth strategies adopted by leading vendors and the factors impacting their growth.

Ask For a Free Sample Report Now

Story continues

Food Fortifying Agents Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The food fortifying agents market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

The dietary supplements segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality food products and changing health trends. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share global food fortifying agents market in 2021. Factors such as rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing support provided by government organizations are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing expenditure on healthcare is contributing to the growth of the food fortifying agents market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for food fortifying agents in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food fortifying agents market report covers the following areas:

Food Fortifying Agents Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food fortifying agents market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the food fortifying agents market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Food Fortifying Agents Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist food fortifying agents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food fortifying agents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food fortifying agents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food fortifying agents market vendors

Related Reports:

Food Acidulants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Colorants Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Food Fortifying Agents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Levex, Nestle SA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Omya International AG, Prime Merchantiles International Ltd., ProXES GmbH, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc, Wenda Ingredients LLC, Kellogg Co., and PPG Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dairy and dairy products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cereals and cereal-based products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arla Foods Ingredients Group PS

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

10.6 Ingredion Inc.

10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Spirax Sarco Engineering plc

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Tate and Lyle Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-fortifying-agents-market-to-record-usd-41-47-bn-growth--north-america-to-occupy-33-market-share--technavio-301521181.html

SOURCE Technavio