Food Service Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo Group

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food Service Market

Global Food Service Market
Global Food Service Market

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Service Market: Analysis By Type (Full Service and Quick Service), By Region, Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food service market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing spending on food away from home (FAFH), inflation in demand for outsourcing services, spike in number of business and industries (B&I), surging global gross national income and expanding middle class population. The market also faces challenges such as catering to client expectations, increasing food safety issues and stringent regulatory laws.

Customization in food menu, fueling demand for healthy food, growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), high demand for gluten free food and emergence of online food ordering platforms are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global foodservice market with an analysis of the market by value, growth and segments.

The report also includes an analysis of the food service market by value at the regional level encompassing Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America regions. Under the competitive landscape, players in North America food service market have been compared on the basis of the revenues generated.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall food service market has also been forecasted till the year 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo Group are some of the key players operating in the global food service market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Spending on Food Away from Home (FAFH)

  • Inflation in Demand for Outsourced Services

  • Growing Number of Business & Industry

  • Rising Global Gross National Income

  • Growing Middle Class Population

Challenges

  • Catering to Client Expectations

  • Increasing Food Safety Issues

  • Stringent Regulatory Laws

Market Trends

  • More Customization In Food Menu

  • Fueling Demand for Healthier Food

  • Growing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

  • High Demand For Gluten Free Food

  • Emergence of Online Food Ordering Platforms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Foodservice: An Overview
2.2 Foodservice Market: An Overview
2.3 Food Service Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Food Service Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global Food Service Market: Segment Analysis

4. Regional Analysis
4.1 Asia Pacific Food Service Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia Pacific Food Service Market: Country Analysis
4.4 Emerging Asia Food Service Market: An Analysis
4.5 Europe Food Service Market: An Analysis
4.6 Latin America Food Service Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 North America Food Service Market Players: An Analysis

7. Company Profiles

  • Aramark

  • Compass Group

  • Sodexo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpazn8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


