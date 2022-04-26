U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Food Grade Lubricants Market worth $495 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Grade Lubricants Market by base oil [Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil, Bio-based], Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals &Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecasts to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 495 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% from USD 352 million in 2022. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand for processed food products such as meat, bakery, dairy and sugar. Asia Pacific is the largest food grade lubricants market due to the demand from the food & beverages industry and stringent government regulations regarding food safety. The need to reduce the contamination of food is the primary reason for the adoption of food grade lubricants.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=75393666


Browse in-depth TOC on "Food Grade Lubricants Market"
352 – Tables
66 – Figures
306 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/food-grade-lubricants-market-75393666.html

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=75393666

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid), Application (Transportation and Industrial lubricants), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lubricants-market-182046896.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/food-grade-lubricants-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/food-grade-lubricants.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-grade-lubricants-market-worth-495-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301532837.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

