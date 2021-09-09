U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market to grow by $ 273.19 mn | CoolWave Processing BV & Diversified Technologies Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 273.19 mn is expected in the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K. are some of the major market participants. The increased need for food sterilization and the rise in the use of PEF for fruit and vegetable processing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market size

  • Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market trends

  • Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the introduction of new PEF systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high initial cost for setting up PEF systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Report -The hot water recirculation pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.69 billion and record a CAGR of 7.30% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Horizontal Carousel Market Report -The horizontal carousel market size is expected to grow by USD 69.15 million and record a CAGR of 3.54% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Liquid food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Solid food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CoolWave Processing BV

  • Diversified Technologies Inc.

  • Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh

  • EnergyPulse Systems Lda

  • Food Physics LLC

  • Montena technology SA

  • Pulsemaster

  • ScandiNova Systems AB

  • Wek-Tec e. K.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-industry-pulsed-electric-field-pef-systems-market-to-grow-by--273-19-mn--coolwave-processing-bv---diversified-technologies-inc-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301371796.html

SOURCE Technavio

