Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market to grow by $ 273.19 mn | CoolWave Processing BV & Diversified Technologies Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 273.19 mn is expected in the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K. are some of the major market participants. The increased need for food sterilization and the rise in the use of PEF for fruit and vegetable processing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K.

The report also covers the following areas:

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market size

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market trends

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the introduction of new PEF systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high initial cost for setting up PEF systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Liquid food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solid food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CoolWave Processing BV

Diversified Technologies Inc.

Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh

EnergyPulse Systems Lda

Food Physics LLC

Montena technology SA

Pulsemaster

ScandiNova Systems AB

Wek-Tec e. K.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

